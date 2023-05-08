WATCH: "That’s a great question," Sanju Samson gives a baffling reply to Nick Knight after the defeat against SRH

Rajasthan Royals suffered their fifth defeat in the last six games against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at their home ground Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Rajasthan, in the second game on Sunday (May 7).

Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered their fifth defeat in the last six games against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at their home ground Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Rajasthan, in the second game on Sunday (May 7). This loss can be a massive blow to their playoffs qualification, given that the last season’s runners-up have only won five of their 11 completed games so far.

Rajasthan Royals looked all set to seal the game, but the drama that unfolded on the last ball of the match turned the tables. With 5 runs required to win on the final delivery, Abdul Samad holed out a yorker straight to long-off, and the RR players and supporters started to celebrate.

However, the siren rang immediately, indicating a no-ball, and Sandeep had to reload the final ball. On the free hit, Abdul Samad hit a six down the ground to win the game for his team out of nowhere.

This anti-climax does not please the RR skipper Sanju Samson, who himself took some baffling decisions on the field and wasn’t really neat with his glovework either. While RR looked like a formidable unit in the first half, they have been very unprofessional in the second half of the rubber so far.

Sanju Samson comes up with a weird answer in the post-match interview

Sanju Samson was clearly disappointed with this loss, as visible during his interview as a losing captain of the game. Nick Knight asked if his team should have scored more runs, and Sanju came up with a queer answer.

“That’s a great question…. I don’t know,” replied Sanju, which surprised one and all.

Sanju Samson must have replied in this way in frustration of losing a game which they should have easily won. Such things happen in anger in a competitive league like the IPL.



“To be honest, life is never easy playing this format, especially in this tournament. Each and every game, we have to play our best standard of cricket,” Samson stated later.

RR will now have to almost win every match from here on to stay alive in the tournament. Rajasthan Royals will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on May 11.

