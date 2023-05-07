'Can't get there.... retire him out,' Simon Doull makes a shocking statement about Shubman Gill

The young sensation Shubman Gill played a sublime knock against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at his favourite ground in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 7).

The young sensation Shubman Gill played a sublime knock against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at his favourite ground in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 7). Gill amassed 94 runs in just 51 balls, which included two boundaries and seven maximums.

However, this was not a typical Shubman Gill knock by any means. Gill is known to be one of the most frequent four-hitters, but his first four came in the 16th over against LSG.

Surprisingly, Gill had already hit as many as six maximums by then, which came as a massive surprise for all the viewers. While Shubman Gill does have the power game and can accelerate at any point of the innings, the elegant batter is known to fetch a fair amount of runs by hitting the boundaries along the ground.

However, Shubman Gill could only hit two boundaries in the last four overs of the innings. The afternoon heat must have played a massive role, as it’s never easy to hit big shots consistently till the 20th over for an opener in that scorching sun.

Simon Doull makes a weird statement about Shubman Gill

Simon Doull, who has been in the limelight since calling out Babar Azam’s approach a few months back, has again made a controversial statement. According to Doull, Shubman Gill should have retired midway through the innings when he was unable to hit the boundaries.

"Shubman was getting tired. He wasn't able to hit the boundaries at much as he could. And it can happen. Listen, it might be controversial, but I am waiting for the day when a bloke gets 75 or 80 off 45 balls and is cooked after the afternoon heat, which is 45 degrees, and, hence, quite can't get there. So he says, 'Okay, Tewatia, you are out there.' Retire him out,” stated Doull in a show with Cricbuzz.

“I'm saying time and time again; milestones don't matter in this game. I know people will still say, a hundred is a hundred. Yes, it is, but it's a hundred if you win. If you lose, it means jack.”

It is not the first time Simon Doull has spoken up on the milestones. When he spoke on the likes of Babar Azam and Virat Kohli slowing down near a landmark, Doull received a lot of flak from the fans across borders.

