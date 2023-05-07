WATCH: Rashid Khan grabs a magnificent catch against LSG, receives praise from Virat Kohli

Rashid Khan took a magnificent catch to get rid of Kyle Mayers during the second innings against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

There have been some fantastic catches plucked by the fielders this season, and this stunner by Rashid will certainly find a high position in that elite list.

Chasing a mammoth 228 at Ahmedabad, the LSG openers - Kyle Mayers and Quinton de Kock - provided a brisk start to their team. They started off in the fifth gear, as was the need of the team, and capitalised on the powerplay overs brilliantly.

Even after the end of the field restrictions, the two southpaws didn’t stop and were going strength to strength at a run rate of 11 by the eighth over. The famed GT bowlers did try a few things, but the batters were in the mood on a deck suitable for the batters, particularly with the new ball.

As things started to seem to go away from the defending champions, Rashid Khan produced a magic moment, this time while fielding. While Rashid did drop a rather easy catch in the fourth over off Hardik Pandya’s bowling, he covered it by taking a much-better catch of the same batter.

Rashid Khan takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Kyle Mayers

On the third ball of the ninth over, Mohit Sharma bowled a slower bouncer outside the off-stump line to the dangerous-looking Kyle Mayers. The batter tried to heave it over the square-leg region but couldn’t time it perfectly, and the ball hit the top edge of the bat.

Rashid sprinted to his right from the deep fine-leg region and covered good ground but lost his balance slightly just before grabbing the ball. However, he did well to keep his eyes on the ball and stretch both arms to complete a tremendous catch.



The graphic shown by Star Sports revealed Rashid had to run 26 metres from his original position to reach the ball. It was a sensational effort to end a fine knock by Kyle Mayers.

Even Virat Kohli couldn’t resist himself and posted “one of the best catches I’ve ever seen” on his Instagram story. It was indeed an exceptional catch by an exceptional athlete.

