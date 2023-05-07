"If MS Dhoni were their captain," Legendary Pakistan bowler comes up with a big statement on MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

MS Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in world cricket, having won almost every trophy in his illustrious career.

Despite having the match-winners like AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli in their ranks, RCB are still searching for an IPL trophy.

MS Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in world cricket, having won almost every trophy in his illustrious career. Apart from being the most successful Indian captain, Dhoni has also led his IPL franchise, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), to the title four times in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

His ability to extract the most out of any player has made him so successful as a leader over the years. No wonder MS Dhoni is still captaining his IPL side CSK at the age of 41, which also makes him the oldest captain of the league.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) haven’t won an IPL trophy yet despite being part of the league since its inception. They have reached the finals as many as three times in the competition but have failed to win the summit clash every time.

Despite having the match-winners like AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli in their ranks, RCB are still searching for an IPL trophy. They have blown hot and cold this season and are sitting fifth on the points table.

Former Pakistan bowler makes a massive remark on RCB

The legendary bowler, Wasim Akram, has come up with a huge statement on the Royal Challengers Bangalore. According to Wasim, RCB would have won the title if MS Dhoni were the captain of the franchise.

“RCB would have won 3 IPL trophies by now if MS Dhoni was their captain. They have not won a single trophy until now. They have so much support. Also, they have the world's top modern-era player Virat, but unfortunately, they have not won. If Dhoni were in RCB, he would have helped them win the title,” stated Akram to Sportskeeda.

“Dhoni has a habit of captaining a team. Captaincy is also a habit. Even Virat would have been habituated by now, but Dhoni has had this habit. He is not calm from the inside, but he shows that he is calm.”

Despite scoring so many runs for the team, he couldn’t help RCB lift the title. But Kohli did a reasonably brilliant job as a leader during his tenure, and this fact can’t be denied.

