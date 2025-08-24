SRH Star Goes Berserk To Smash 44-ball 91, Sparks Retention Chances Ahead Of IPL 2026

He featured in just one match in IPL 2025.
It has not even been five days since the Kerela Cricket League 2025 started, and performances are pouring down one after the other. The tournament is showcasing a mixed bag of experience as well as some young blood, coming into the ecosystem. The primary objective of leagues like these is to empower players to take up the sport. More than just the glamour, the leagues help players in many other ways. They are a stepping stone in the career of many players, and provide the platform for them to showcase their skills. One such Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star is shining bright in the Kerala Cricket League 2025.
Sachin Baby, who was recruited by the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) champions has put up a fantastic show in a match against the Kochi Blue Tigers. Put into bat, the Aries Kollam Sailors captain walked in at No.3, after they lost the first wicket with 11 runs on the board. What followed was pure brilliance with the bat. Along with Vishnu Vinod, Sachin Baby put together a partnership of 143 runs for the second wicket. It doesn’t end here. He scored a fantastic 91 off just 44 deliveries, taking the attack to the opposition. As a result, Vinod and the SRH star propelled the Sailors’ total to a mammoth 236/5 in their 20 overs.
Considering his ability, it is not surprise that the left-handed batter has notched up such a prolific display with the bat. Sachin Baby is regarded very well for his captaincy in the Kerala cricketing circuit. His batting ability has been on display in the IPL as well, as he has been a part of three franchises. The 36-year-old was a part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team which lost the Final in 2016 to Sunrisers Hyderabad. He stood at the crease till the very end, but it still wasn’t enough for the IPL 2025 champions. However, with performances like these, he is making a strong case for retention for the next IPL season.
The 37-year old featured in just a solitary game in IPL 2025 for SRH, but did not get to bat. His best stint in the IPL in terms of matches played has been in 2016 with RCB. Though the Kerala southpaw has not mounted heaps of runs in the IPL yet, the rate at which he scores his runs is mighty impressive. In 2016, he scored at a strike-rate of 150.63, which was very impressive. He was successful in performing the finisher’s role for the franchise and was a mainstay for most of the season. In domestic cricket too, Sachin Baby has been instrumental to his state’s growth.
He has featured in 100, 102 and 103 matches in First-class, List A and T20 cricket respectively. Sachin Baby is one of the most experienced Kerala players to have played the game. In 100 Frist-class games, he has piled up 5,750 runs at an average of almost 40. For a player who has featured in 100 matches, maintaining an average around the 40-mark is commendable. To add to that, he has also played a vital role in the leadership of the team. 14 hundreds and 29 fifties of his have come in First-class cricket. And it doesn’t stop here. In 102 List A games, Sachin Baby has scored 3,266 runs. In this format as well, his average is in excess of 40. The left-handed batter is one of the most consistent performers for his state.
As far as SRH are concerned, they have transformed the way they play their cricket in the last two years. A lot of players have credited the management and skipper Pat Cummins for his leadership and the freedom he gives the players to operate. The franchise would not want to change the opening partnership between Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, which has done wonders for them. However, what they can look at, is to increase some firepower at the death. With players like Heinrich Klaasen in the middle-order, the batting looks set. But having an explosive batter towards the end would enable Klaasen to play more freely.