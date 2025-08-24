3 Options KKR Could Look At As For Captaincy in IPL 2026

They have won the title three times so far.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are one of the most decorated teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with three titles to their name. It is safe to say that the Knight Riders have made a couple of blunders in the last couple of years, including letting go of Shreyas Iyer. They appointed Ajinkya Rahane as the skipper for the 2025 edition, but the results did not go their way. The team finished eighth in the points table, having won just five of their 14 league games.

It is no surprise that the franchise finds itself in muddy waters. After the dismal show in the recent edition, the three-time IPL champions will be on the lookout for a young skipper who can stay with the franchise for a long duration. Sanju Samson is the frontrunner, and the franchise would love to have him in their ranks. But KKR will need a few backup options, provided the Rajasthan Royals star does not make it to Kolkata.

And hence, here are three players that the Kolkata Knight Riders might look to sign in the IPL 2026 auction.

Sanju Samson

The possible trade of Sanju Samson to KKR has been doing the rounds, with other teams also showing interest in the wicketkeeper-batter from Kerala. Having said that, Samson has a proven ability as a skipper. His teammates at the Rajasthan Royals (RR) rate him highly in terms of his decision-making and communication. Apart from his two years with the Delhi Capitals (DC), Samson has been with RR since 2013. Having led in 59 games for the Royals, Samson has an almost 50% win record. The Men in Pink were the runners-up in 2022 under the leadership of Samson.

The 30-year-old has a lot of cricket left in him. KKR can look at him from the captaincy perspective and can give him a couple of years to reap rewards from his role. This will solve a lot of problems for the three-time champions. A wicketkeeping captain, who is equally good with his batting in the top order, is a unique quality to have.

KL Rahul

One of India’s heroes in the recent Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, KL Rahul, will also be on the radar of the Knight Riders. He was acquired by DC ahead of the last season after he decided to quit Lucknow Supergiants (LSG). Rahul was one of the best performers for the Capitals last season. He scored a mammoth 539 runs in just 13 games for the franchise with a highest score of 112*. It is unlikely that the Capitals will be willing to let go of a player of Rahul’s calibre, but one thing that can get him to wear purple and gold next season is the captaincy role.

After Samson, KL Rahul can be the right fit for the Knights in terms of a leadership role. His calm demeanour and leadership skills make him a frontrunner in the race. Though he seems to have enjoyed playing for his new franchise, captaincy might be the bait which pulls Rahul towards KKR. Moreover, the opening slot might be vacant if KKR release Quinton de Kock. KL Rahul, like Sanju Samson, knows his way with the gloves and can fill that spot with ease.

Mitchell Marsh

The current Australian T20I skipper is one of the most explosive openers. Mitchell Marsh from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)would be a good trade in exchange for someone like de Kock or Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The 33-year-old has been really good with his decision-making for the Australian team. Having recently defeated the West Indies 5-0 in the T20I series and most recently, South Africa 2-1, Marsh will bring a balanced view to the dressing room. His age will also allow him to lead the franchise for two to three years, if not less. In the meantime, the Knights can groom someone like Rinku Singh for the captaincy role.

In IPL 2025, Marsh took the league by storm with 627 runs in 13 games for LSG. He scaled an average of 48.23 and struck at 163.70, his highest in the league so far. At the top of the order, Marsh can open with Sunil Narine to take the attack to the bowlers. His captaincy will also bring a different insight for KKR. The team has not had a foreign skipper since Eoin Morgan in 2021.