A Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly reunion? Fans agree with England superstar's IPL transfer suggestion

The modern-day giant, Virat Kohli, has been part of the RCB group since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and Virat is the only batter to play for a single franchise in all these years in the league.

The RCB owners had put their trust in Virat Kohli ever since his U-19 days when Virat was still trying to find his feet in the international arena.

Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) always go together. The modern-day giant, Virat Kohli, has been part of the RCB group since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and Virat is the only batter to play for a single franchise in all these years in the league.

The RCB owners had put their trust in Virat Kohli ever since his U-19 days when Virat was still trying to find his feet in the international arena. In the initial few years, Virat didn’t churn out consistent performances for the RCB team, but the owners didn’t even think of releasing him.

In return, Virat Kohli has also repaid the faith shown in him by scoring runs consistently after a slight slump in the starting few years. Virat Kohli has often expressed his immense gratitude for RCB in his interviews.

While RCB might not have won a trophy yet, Virat Kohli did lead his side brilliantly for around ten years. Under his leadership, RCB became an even bigger brand and also reached the Finals in 2016, where they fell short by only 8 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kevin Pietersen has a special request from Virat Kohli

Before the start of the game between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli was seen touching feet to seek blessings from his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma. The video was posted by the official handle of the IPL, and Virat has been receiving a lot of praise for this gesture since then.

Seeing the video, Kevin Pietersen took to his official handle to ask Delhi Capitals to include Virat Kohli in their franchise starting the next season. Pietersen, who had himself captained the Delhi Capitals earlier in the tournament, feels DC should crack a massive transfer deal with the RCB owners and get Virat Kohli.

A majority of the audience also voted ‘Yes’ in the poll conducted by the former English batter on Twitter. Clearly, the Delhi Capitals fans want Virat Kohli in their franchise at any cost.

Absolutely true, as a Delhite i always wished that ❤️❤️ — Anshul 🗣️ (@Anshultiwari_) May 6, 2023

Warner,Marsh , Akshar+ 5 first round picks for kohli



Who says no ? — Vansh Rana (@Vk18xDoncic) May 6, 2023



During the first season of the IPL in 2008, Delhi Capitals had the option to sign Virat Kohli, but they chose to sign a bowler instead. Virat Kohli has progressed by leaps and bounds since then, and the DC owners must be repenting their decision even today.