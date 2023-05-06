WATCH: Virat Kohli touches feet and seeks blessings from this person ahead of the Delhi clash

Despite being a modern-day great in cricket, Virat Kohli is known to stay humble off the field.

Despite being a modern-day great in cricket, Virat Kohli is known to stay humble off the field. Virat might be the most aggressive and animated player on the field, who would do anything to win the game for his team, but once the game ends, he is a calm and humble person who talks with the youngsters and shares his knowledge and respects the senior ones.

Even after achieving so much on the cricket field, Virat has affection and gratitude for all those who have been a part of his life since childhood. In his interviews, one can see how he thanks everyone involved in making him what he is today.

Those who know him personally always talk about how Virat meets them with the same intensity as he used to before becoming a worldwide sensation. From time to time, Virat Kohli also wins the heart of everyone with his gestures towards his fans.

That’s one of the main reasons why there is a big army of his well-wishers and supporters. Everywhere Virat goes, his fans are already lined up in numbers.

Virat Kohli again wins hearts with this gesture

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are playing their 10th match of IPL 2023 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the historic Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi. While RCB are playing an away game, they might receive support like the home crowd due to the presence of Virat Kohli.

However, ahead of the game, Virat Kohli was seen touching the feet of his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma, who had come to follow the game from the ground. Rajkumar Sharma is a reputed coach who has worked with several players who have gone on to feature for the national team.



Virat Kohli then had a brief chat with Rajkumar before getting back to his practice drills. This gesture by Virat Kohli is being appreciated by the fans on social media.

Rajkumar has been one of the first coaches of Virat Kohli, who has worked a lot with the legendary batter. It’s really heartwarming to see Virat Kohli showing his regard for Rajkumar Sharma, who also rang the bell before the start of play.