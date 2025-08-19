CSK Star Batter Fails on His Return in Buchi Babu Tournament After Four-Month Injury Layback

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain and Maharashtra batter Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to competitive cricket in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament 2025 after a prolonged gap of four months. Playing his first match since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Gaikwad faltered massively, managing just one run.

All matches (58) India A Women tour of Australia, Test, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – test – Albion India A Women tour of Australia, Test, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Result – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 KNK 187/10 BVB 214/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR 138/10 VSS 139/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – SLK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – TKR – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 EDR 172/6 PD 113/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – NDS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 SDSW 73/3 EDRW 58/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 NDSW – CDQW – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KHTC 117/8 MRSC 142/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 THCC 56/10 KSV 59/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 MTV 96/6 MRSC 91/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KSV 137/4 KHTC 142/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 THCC 129/6 MTV 75/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 HTBC – SCE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 HTBC – VFB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 SCE – SGFD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 VFB – BRCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 BRCC – SGFD – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID 205/4 KENT 279/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Leicester England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LEI – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 HAM – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northampton England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ESS – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 NED-W – ITA-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 IRE-W – GER-W – Fixtures Canceled – oneday – Dhaka India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – oneday – Eglinton Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 MUR – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 LLG – NK – Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KZK 56/2 NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 SBSCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 RTZ – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM 135/3 SML 133/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD 107/3 HBT 152/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – MYW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – BNB – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS 114/3 RNC 113/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – YSG 156/5 Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – Westcourt South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS 198/10 SA 296/8 Fixtures Toss – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 TRR – MAO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 WEF – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – NOS – Fixtures Standings Result – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 TRW-W 111/7 MOW-W 113/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 WFW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W – NOS-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 AS-A 137/4 PSA 136/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK 206/5 PS 137/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NEP 180/7 HHA 114/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS 150/7 BANA 172/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK – ACOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MS-A – PSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NEP – MR-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PS – AS-A – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS 177/8 KARS 201/3 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 MEMA 150/8 LUF 101/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 NOSK – GOLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 LUF – KASS – Fixtures Standings

Ruturaj Gaikwad Falters on His Return

After demoting himself from the opening to number three in the IPL 2025, Gaikwad batted at number four for Maharashtra. His batting in the middle order paved the way for the new signing, Prithvi Shaw, at the top. The right-hand batter walked into the middle when Maharashtra were put under pressure, with 76/2 on the board. He replaced Siddhesh Veer in the middle but couldn’t get going. The 28-year-old attempted a pull shot on a ball that didn’t bounce even above the knee. Varun Singh Bhuie castled the CSK batter, who could score just one run off four balls.

However, in very unusual scenes, Gaikwad bowled the final over of the opening day and also picked up a wicket. Chhattisgarh’s last pair, Shashank Tiwari and Sourabh Majumdar, frustrated Maharashtra captain Ankeet Bawane by holding the four for four overs. Bawne eventually threw the ball towards Gaikwad, who was hit for a six on the second ball. Bowling off-spin, he dismissed Sourabh Mujumdar for seven off 11 balls and folded the Chhattisgarh innings.

ALSO READ:

Ruturaj Gaikwad Eyes India Test Call-up

Ruturaj Gaikwad was injured midway through the IPL 2025 due to an elbow injury. He was aiming to return to competitive cricket via a stint with Yorkshire in county cricket, but pulled out due to personal reasons. Gaikwad featured in the Buchi Babu Tournament 2025 to find his mojo before the start of the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2025, starting August 27. He will feature in Maharashtra’s next match in the Buchi Babu tournament before joining the West Zone side for the Duleep Trophy.

The upcoming domestic season becomes more important for Gaikwad in terms of his international career. India haven’t found a perfect replacement for number three since Cheteshwar Pujara, who last played in 2023. India tried Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy (ATT) 2025, but both failed. With South Africa scheduled to tour India later this year, a good domestic run might help him earn a maiden Test call-up.