Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK Buchi Babu Tournament 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

CSK Star Batter Fails on His Return in Buchi Babu Tournament After Four-Month Injury Layback

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: August 19, 2025
2 min read
Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK Buchi Babu Tournament 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain and Maharashtra batter Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to competitive cricket in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament 2025 after a prolonged gap of four months. Playing his first match since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Gaikwad faltered massively, managing just one run.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Falters on His Return

After demoting himself from the opening to number three in the IPL 2025, Gaikwad batted at number four for Maharashtra. His batting in the middle order paved the way for the new signing, Prithvi Shaw, at the top. The right-hand batter walked into the middle when Maharashtra were put under pressure, with 76/2 on the board. He replaced Siddhesh Veer in the middle but couldn’t get going. The 28-year-old attempted a pull shot on a ball that didn’t bounce even above the knee. Varun Singh Bhuie castled the CSK batter, who could score just one run off four balls.

However, in very unusual scenes, Gaikwad bowled the final over of the opening day and also picked up a wicket. Chhattisgarh’s last pair, Shashank Tiwari and Sourabh Majumdar, frustrated Maharashtra captain Ankeet Bawane by holding the four for four overs. Bawne eventually threw the ball towards Gaikwad, who was hit for a six on the second ball. Bowling off-spin, he dismissed Sourabh Mujumdar for seven off 11 balls and folded the Chhattisgarh innings.

ALSO READ:

Ruturaj Gaikwad Eyes India Test Call-up

Ruturaj Gaikwad was injured midway through the IPL 2025 due to an elbow injury. He was aiming to return to competitive cricket via a stint with Yorkshire in county cricket, but pulled out due to personal reasons. Gaikwad featured in the Buchi Babu Tournament 2025 to find his mojo before the start of the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2025, starting August 27. He will feature in Maharashtra’s next match in the Buchi Babu tournament before joining the West Zone side for the Duleep Trophy.

The upcoming domestic season becomes more important for Gaikwad in terms of his international career. India haven’t found a perfect replacement for number three since Cheteshwar Pujara, who last played in 2023. India tried Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy (ATT) 2025, but both failed. With South Africa scheduled to tour India later this year, a good domestic run might help him earn a maiden Test call-up.

2025 Buchi Babu Tournament
Chennai Super Kings
CSK
IPL 2025
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

