IPL 2024 Auction: List of SRH Players Released and Retained - Latest Updates

SRH might consider releasing around half a dozen players and enter the IPL 2024 auction with the pocket full to make amends for their last-place finish in IPL 2023.

The deadline countdown to submit the list of released and retained players for IPL 2024 auction has started and teams are running out of time to plan their tactics for the upcoming season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad was the bottom-most team on the points table last season, with just four wins from 14 league matches. Despite signing some emerging and established names in T20 cricket, the Orange army suffered a dismal fate in IPL 2023. SRH's think tank must dig in deep to scout and bid for players better suited for their style of play.

IPL 2024 Players Released

From IPL 2023, the BCCI implemented the "TRADE" option, permitting franchises to engage in player exchanges or conduct cash transactions during the 'IPL Trade Window.' For the upcoming IPL 2024 season too, players released will enter the auction, providing them with the opportunity to join a new team ahead of the league commencement.

As per IPL regulations, each franchise is allowed a squad of 25 players, with a maximum of 8 foreign players. Furthermore, in the Playing XI, a team can include a maximum of 4 overseas players.

IPL 2024 Auction Date

IPL 2024 Auction Date: The BCCI has scheduled the IPL 2024 Auction to take place in Dubai on December 19. The deadline for the final submission of the list of released and retained players is set for November 26.

IPL Auction 2024 Venue

IPL Auction 2024 Venue: This edition of the IPL 2024 Auction will be a day-long event. Notably, it marks the first instance of an overseas location hosting such an auction.

List of SRH Players Released Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction

SRH Players Released: The Sunrisers Hyderabad have not been able to work as a consistent force in the IPL for quite some time. A bunch of players like Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Natarajan etc will have to bid adieu to the franchise to fix the shortcomings in the current setup. However, the final Released Players list will be updated right after the official announcement. Here is the probable list of players expected to be released by SRH:

Kartik Tyagi T Natarajan Harry Brook Mayank Agarwal Akeal Hosein Mayank Dagar (Traded to RCB) Nitish Kumar Reddy Adil Rashid Samarth Vyas

List of SRH Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction

SRH Players Retained: SRH have already traded in Shahbaz Ahmed for the upcoming season. The spin all-rounder from Delhi managed just one wicket in three games and will be hoping to turnaround his and the franchise's fortunes in the new season. SRH also boasts of a rich Indian pool of promising cricketers like Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad and are expected to retain majority of them. The final Retained Players list will be updated right after the official announcement. Here is the probable list of players expected to be retained by SRH:

Sanvir Singh Upendra Singh Yadav Abdul Samad Umran Malik Washington Sundar Rahul Tripathi Abhishek Sharma Bhuvneshwar Kumar Aiden Markram (c) Marco Jansen Glenn Phillips Fazalhaq Farooqi Heinrich Klaasen (wk) Mayank Markande Vivrant Sharma Anmolpreet Singh Shahbaz Ahmed (Traded from RCB)

IPL 2024 Teams Purse Value

BCCI increased the purse value of the franchises by INR 5 crores over the existing purse value of about INR 95 crores. Notably, SRH has the second-highest remaining purse so far. The final purse value of the team will be decided after the franchises submit the retained and released players list.

SRH Remaining purse: Sunrisers Hyderabad have a remaining value of INR 6.55 crore.

Verdict:

With a lot at stake, the SRH might consider releasing around half a dozen players and enter the mini-auction with the pocket full. From the top order to the bowling department, SRH must take some brave calls if they were to switch fortunes in the 17th edition.

