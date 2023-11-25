IPL 2024 Auction: List of RCB Players Released and Retained - Latest Updates

RCB is expected to release some underperforming middle-order players and bring in new talent at the IPL 2024 Auction to reduce pressure on the top-order.

The preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season are in full swing among the franchises with the deadline to announce the list of released and retained players almost here. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) led by Faf du Plessis had a decent run in IPL 2022 but didn’t do well in IPL 2023, missing out on the playoffs. They won seven out of 14 games and finished sixth. There were some pertinent issues in their batting and bowling departments and will look to fix these issues in the upcoming IPL 2024 auction as they aim to win their maiden IPL title.

IPL 2024 Players Released

As of the previous season, BCCI allowed franchises to use the "TRADE" option where teams can exchange players between them. The 'IPL Trade Window' allows the franchises to either swap players between themselves or buy players for an all-cash deal.

The IPL 2024 players released will be put up on auction and get the opportunity to join another team before the league begins.

According to the IPL rules, each franchise can have 25 players in their squad, out of which a maximum of 8 can be foreign players. In Playing XI, each team can have a maximum of 4 overseas players in the mix.

IPL 2024 Auction Date

IPL 2024 Auction Date: BCCI planned to host the IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai on December 19. The deadline for the final submission of the list of released and retained players is November 26.

IPL Auction 2024 Venue

IPL Auction 2024 Venue: BCCI planned to host the IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai. As this will be a mini-auction, it will be a day-long event only. Notably, IPL 2024 Auction will be the first of its kind to be held overseas.

List of RCB Players Released Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction

RCB Released Players: RCB have already traded Shahbaz Ahmed to SRH and might release some underperforming middle-order players like Dinesh Karthik to bring in new talent at the IPL 2024 Auction and reduce pressure on the top order. RCB pacers have also failed to deliver at the death and players like Hashal Patel, Siddharth Kaul might face the exit. However, the final Released Players list will be updated right after the official announcement. Here is the probable list of players expected to be released by RCB:

Anuj Rawat Dinesh Karthik Harshal Patel Siddharth Kaul Shahbaz Ahmed (Traded to SRH) Wanindu Hasaranga

List of RCB Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction

RCB Retained Players: RCB will be aiming to construct a balanced and competitive squad capable of clinching the coveted title. The franchise will opt to go with their star batters while they have added Mayang Dagar in the bowling department in a direct trade from SRH. The final Retained Players list will be updated right after the official announcement. Here is the probable list of players expected to be retained by RCB:

Virat Kohli Suyash Prabhudessai Faf du Plessis(C) Vyshak Vijay Kumar Anuj Rawat (wk) Finn Allen (wk) Mohammed Siraj Karn Sharma Josh Hazlewood Akash Deep Glenn Maxwell David Willey Mahipal Lomror Wayne Parnell Michael Bracewell Himanshu Sharma Manoj Bhandage Rajan Kumar Avinash Singh R Sonu Yadav Mayank Dagar (Traded from SRH)

IPL 2024 Teams Purse Value

BCCI increased the purse value of the franchises by INR 5 crores over the existing purse value of about INR 95 crores. The final purse value of the team will be decided after the franchises submit the retained and released players list.

RCB Remaining purse: Royal Challengers Bangalore have a remaining value of INR 1.75 crore.

Verdict:

RCB heavily relied on their top-order batters and will be aiming for young promising talent to ease the pressure a bit lower down the order. Their bowlers, especially in the death overs, faced challenges. For IPL 2024, RCB needs to fix these issues.

