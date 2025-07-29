Australia Middle-Order Primes Up for IPL 2026 Auction After Blistering T20I Series; RCB, PBKS & Others Line Up

They were consistent and quick at the same time.

While Australia did most things correctly in the five-match T20I series against the West Indies, the most notable area was their middle order, which has a few big and fresh names. They were consistent and quick at the same time, ensuring Australia never lost the momentum and chased down massive totals easily in every game.

A few of those players were already part of IPL 2025, while the remaining ones will press a case for big bidding in the IPL 2026 auction. The likes of Tim David and Mitchell Owen featured last season, whereas Cameron Green is set to earn big in the next auction.

RCB likely to retain Tim David before IPL 2026 auction

Tim David was one of the key reasons behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s immense success in IPL 2025, where they won their maiden title. While performing the toughest job for a T20 batter, the Aussie hitter was ruthless with his approach and showed why he is among the finest middle or lower middle-order batters in this format.

David scored 187 runs at an average of 62.33 and a 185.14 strike rate in nine outings, including a fifty. Among all batters with at least 100 balls last season, he had the fifth-best strike rate, with a balls-per-boundary ratio of 3.36.

Ahead of the next auction, RCB have no reason to release him, given that he excelled in his role and such batters are hard to find. Finishers are not readily available, and David, who came at a reasonable INR 3 crores, is among the best options in this category.

Mitchell Owen makes a strong case for retention after terrific performances for Australia

Punjab Kings (PBKS) bought Mitchell Owen as a replacement player for Glenn Maxwell during the final few matches of IPL 2025. He only got a maiden game, where he was dismissed on a duck and couldn’t make a big impact.

However, he has improved massively since then and performed exceptionally everywhere, including for Australia. Batting in the middle order, Owen has chipped in with useful cameos and showed no signs of early jitters.

Mitch Owen got off to a tough start at the crease, but turned things around to score a crucial 89 from 52 balls. This came after he took three massive wickets for the Washington Freedom. 🦅 His performance earned him the title of Stake Player of the Match. 🏆@StakeIND x… pic.twitter.com/z2FqVcMSuK — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) June 23, 2025

Given that he can bat anywhere in the order and bowls handy medium-pace, PBKS will be tempted to keep him ahead of the next season, especially since they might release Glenn Maxwell, who failed to perform, and Aaron Hardie, who didn’t get any game in IPL 2025. Owen is a long-term investment and will improve, meaning he can get a retention.

Cameron Green set to earn big in IPL 2026 auction

Cameron Green missed the last season due to surgery, but has made a strong return to competitive cricket, performing well across formats. He batted in the middle order against the West Indies and scored quality knocks in almost every game, proving he is an all-format player.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might be the most interested in him since he solves their two crucial problems: a solid middle-order batter and a pacer who can bowl hard lengths. They are likely to release the likes of Sam Curran and Jamie Overton, and Green will be a perfect fit in their setup.

Pressure 🤝 Reward



Cameron Green picks up in-form Sai Sudharsan as Virat Kohli takes the catch! 🙌#GT 23/3 at the end of Powerplay



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/lEpm8ZJ5Ez — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2024

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are another side that will be interested in acquiring his services for the next season. They might release Liam Livingstone, who had an underwhelming IPL 2025, and will require an all-rounder who can bat in the middle order and bowl at least two overs consistently.

