IPL 2024 Auction: List of LSG Players Released and Retained - Latest Updates

With Devdutt traded in, Lucknow Super Giants is expected to retain most of their core.

The IPL 2024 Auction will be crucial for all the teams as they will get a chance to revamp their team and make the necessary changes to find success in the upcoming season. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have looked a busy team in the buildup to the auction with two trades already done.

LSG have had two good years in the IPL so far. In both the years that they have played, they have qualified for the Playoffs, albeit with no success beyond that. But even this can be considered a good success given how relatively new the team is. While 2022 had seen KL Rahul as the Captain, in his absence in 2023, Krunal Pandya led the side.

IPL 2024 Players Released

Last year, the BCCI granted franchises the option of utilizing the "TRADE" option, enabling teams to engage in player exchanges or acquisitions through an all-cash deal during the 'IPL Trade Window.'

Players released for IPL 2024 will undergo auction proceedings, providing them with the chance to secure a spot with a different team ahead of the league's commencement.

According to IPL regulations, each franchise is permitted a squad of 25 players, with a cap of 8 foreign players. In the Playing XI, teams can field a maximum of 4 overseas players.

IPL 2024 Auction Date

IPL 2024 Auction Date: The BCCI has scheduled the IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai for December 19, with the deadline for the final submission of released and retained players set for November 26.

IPL Auction 2024 Venue

IPL Auction 2024 Venue: This IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai is slated to be a day-long event, marking the first instance of such an auction being conducted overseas.

List of LSG Players Released Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction

LSG Players Released: LSG had a busy 'Trade Window' so far ahead of the auction. They are the only team to make two trades till now - Avesh Khan to Rajasthan Royals and Romario Shepherd to Mumbai Indians. The final Released Players list will be updated right after the official announcement. Here is the probable list of players expected to be released by LSG:

Romario Shepherd(Traded to Mumbai Indians) Avesh Khan(Traded to Rajasthan Royals) Mark Wood Marcus Stoinis Deepak Hooda

ALSO READ: IPL 2024 Auction: List of Delhi Capitals (DC) Players Released and Retained - Latest Updates

ALSO READ: IPL 2024 Auction: List of Mumbai Indians (MI) Players Released and Retained - Latest Updates

List of LSG Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction

LSG Players retained: Coming to player retentions, LSG have already added Devdutt Padikkal to their batting roster after trading Avesh Khan to get him. Padikkal may or may not play as an opener but shall definitely play in the top-order for Lucknow. With Devdutt traded in, Lucknow Super Giants shall mostly retain KL Rahul and Ayush Badoni alongside him. However, the final Retained Players list will be updated right after the official announcement. Here is the probable list of players expected to be retained by LSG:

Manan Vohra KL Rahul (c&wk) Quinton de Kock (wk) Ravi Bishnoi Mohsin Khan Arpit Guleria Mark Wood Marcus Stoinis Kyle Mayers Karan Sharma K Gowtham Ayush Badoni Deepak Hooda Krunal Pandya Nicholas Pooran Jaydev Unadkat Yash Thakur Daniel Sams Amit Mishra Prerak Mankad Swapnil Singh Naveen-ul-Haq Yudhvir Singh

IPL 2024 Teams Purse Value

BCCI increased the purse value of the franchises by INR 5 crores over the existing purse value of about INR 95 crores. Releasing Romario Shepherd has already boosted their purse valuation. The franchise is expected to let go off a couple more players to add on to the existing amount. The final purse value of the team will be decided after the franchises submit the retained and released players list.

LSG Remaining purse: Lucknow Super Giants have a remaining value of INR 3.55 crore.

Verdict:

The Lucknow team shall mostly stick to retaining their core and releasing only those players who seem less on potential or on high base price. LSG had a good last season and has reason to keep their performers in the hope of going one step further and winning their first-ever IPL title.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.