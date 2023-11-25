IPL 2024 Auction: List of Mumbai Indians (MI) Players Released and Retained - Latest Updates

Mumbai Indians are anticipated to drop a few big names from their squad for the upcoming auction.

It's that time of the year when Indian Premier League (IPL) teams have started to do their permutations and combinations to assemble their strongest squad in a bid to lift the trophy in the upcoming IPL 2024 season. The IPL 2024 auction is slated for December 19 and will see teams vying to secure their top choices.

Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the IPL five times and have become a strong team over the years. They struggled at the start in 2008 but turned things around in 2013 when they won their first title under Rohit Sharma’s leadership. Since then, they’ve been quite successful.

Last IPL season, Mumbai Indians had a strong team with experienced players and young talents and made it to the playoffs as well. While the performers are likely to stay for IPL 2024, a few others from the squad might be let go. Mumbai Indians will be striving to strike a balance by making the necessary changes in their squad for the new season.

IPL 2024 Players Released

As of the previous season, BCCI allowed franchises to use the "TRADE" option where teams can exchange players between them. The 'IPL Trade Window' allows the franchises to either swap players between themselves or buy players for an all-cash deal.

The IPL 2024 players released will be put up on auction and get the opportunity to join another team before the league begins.

According to the IPL rules, each franchise can have 25 players in their squad, out of which a maximum of 8 can be foreign players. In Playing XI, each team can have a maximum of 4 overseas players in the mix.

IPL 2024 Auction Date

IPL 2024 Auction Date: BCCI planned to host the IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai on December 19. The deadline for the final submission of the list of released and retained players is November 26.

IPL Auction 2024 Venue

IPL Auction 2024 Venue: BCCI planned to host the IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai. As this will be a mini-auction, it will be a day-long event only. Notably, IPL 2024 Auction will be the first of its kind to be held overseas.

List of Mumbai Indians (MI) Players Released Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction

MI Players Released: Mumbai Indians are anticipated to drop a few big names from their squad for the upcoming auction. Releasing the likes of either Chris Jordan or Jofra Archer would give them the freedom to secure the services of a foreign player too. While Archer has been marred with injuries, Jordan has failed to restrict runs at the death. However, the final Released Players list will be updated right after the official announcement. Here is the probable list of players expected to be released by MI:

Chris Jordan Piyush Chawla Sandeep Warrier Jofra Archer Riley Meredith

List of Mumbai Indians (MI) Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction

MI Players Retained: Mumbai Indians have already traded Romario Shepherd from Lucknow Super Giants for INR 50 lakhs. There are also floating speculations that Hardik Pandya can make a return to the franchise. The final Retained Players list will be updated right after the official announcement. Here is the probable list of players expected to be retained by MI:

Rohit Sharma (c) Suryakumar Yadav Tilak Varma Ramandeep Singh Dewald Brevis Ishan Kishan (wk) Kumar Kartikeya Singh Hrithik Shokeen Arjun Tendulkar Tim David Tristan Stubbs Arshad Khan Akash Madhwal Jason Behrendorff Cameron Green Duan Jansen Shams Mulani Nehal Wadhera Vishnu Vinod Raghav Goyal Hardik Pandya

IPL 2024 Teams Purse Value

BCCI increased the purse value of the franchises by INR 5 crores over the existing purse value of about INR 95 crores. Mumbai Indians have the lowest remaining purse value and they will look to let go some big players to give themselves a fair opportunity in the auction. The final purse value of the team will be decided after the franchises submit the retained and released players list.

MI Remaining purse: Mumbai Indians have a remaining value of INR 50 lakhs

Verdict:

Mumbai Indians have always had a reputation for scripting fightbacks and turning around fortunes. The franchise has always boasted of star players who can single-handedly win matches. If MI decides to part ways with the likes of Archer, they will be interested to find someone who can be a game-changer in crux situations.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.