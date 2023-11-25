IPL 2024 Auction: List of Delhi Capitals (DC) Players Released and Retained - Latest Updates

Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly has already confirmed that Pant will make a return in IPL 2024. His return would boost DC's chances and they will look to provide him with the best crop of retained players to marshal his troops.

In preparation for the IPL 2024 auction, teams have let go of certain players to create space in their rosters for potential new acquisitions. Delhi Capitals is one of the IPL teams that has not won any trophy even after 15 editions of the tournament and will look to amend that.

In IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals will aim for their first-ever title. In the 2020 season, they reached the final and it was their best show. In the last edition, Delhi Capitals gave a miserable show. They won just 5 games out of 14 and finished in the second last position in the points table. The franchise was short of their skipper Rishabh Pant, who was out after suffering a life-threatening car accident.

Now with another promising season in the offing, the DC franchise will look to assemble the missing pieces and win their maiden IPL trophy.

IPL 2024 Players Released

Last season, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) introduced the "TRADE" option, enabling franchises to engage in player exchanges. This 'IPL Trade Window' provides teams with the flexibility to either swap players among themselves or engage in all-cash deals to acquire new players.

Players released ahead of the IPL 2024 season will enter the auction, affording them the opportunity to join a different team before the commencement of the league. As per IPL regulations, each franchise is allowed a squad of 25 players, with a maximum of 8 being foreign players. In the Playing XI, teams can include a maximum of 4 overseas players.

IPL 2024 Auction Date

IPL 2024 Auction Date: The BCCI has scheduled the IPL 2024 Auction to take place in Dubai on December 19, with the deadline for the final submission of lists of released and retained players set for November 26.

IPL Auction 2024 Venue

IPL Auction 2024 Venue: This IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai is set to be a day-long event, marking the first instance of such an auction being conducted overseas.

List of Delhi Capitals (DC) Players Released Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction

DC Players Released: DC's batters had a troubled last season. Manish Pandey faced a slump in form, managing a meagre 160 runs in ten matches. Sarfaraz Khan, touted as a promising prospect, too struggled to make an impact, amassing only 53 runs in four games. The final Released Players list will updated right after the official announcement and will give us a clear idea of how DC's think-tank is planning. Here is the probable list of players expected to be released by DC:

Manish Pandey Sarfaraz Khan Khaleel Ahmed Kamlesh Nagarkoti Rovman Powell Mustafuzur Rahman Rilee Rossouw

ALSO READ: IPL 2024 Auction: List of Gujarat Titans (GT) Players Released and Retained - Latest Updates

List of Delhi Capitals (DC) Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction

DC Players Retained: Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly has already confirmed that Pant will make a return in IPL 2024. His return would boost DC's chances and they will look to provide him with the best crop of retained players to marshal his troops. However, the final Retained Players list will be updated right after the official announcement. Here is the probable list of players expected to be retained by DC:

Rishabh Pant (c) Prithvi Shaw Abhishek Porel David Warner Yash Dhull Anrich Nortje Lungi Ngidi Chetan Sakariya Praveen Dubey Kuldeep Yadav Axar Patel(vc) Mitchell Marsh Lalit Yadav Ripal Patel Vicky Ostwal Aman Khan Ishant Sharma Phil Salt Mukesh Kumar

IPL 2024 Teams Purse Value

BCCI has increased the purse value for franchises by INR 5 crores, raising it from the existing INR 95 crores. DC are expected to invest on getting a good batting lienup, an issue that was a pressing concern last season. The final purse value for each team will be determined after franchises submit their lists of retained and released players.

DC Remaining purse: Delhi Capitals have a remaining value of INR 4.45 crore

Verdict:

The return of Rishabh Pant will be a major boost to DC's chances of lifting their first-ever IPL trophy. The franchise has missed him evidently in the last season. Along with that, DC has a good mix of Indian and foreign stars and will look to make the few changes in the upcoming auction to become a formidable side.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.