IPL 2024 Auction: List of Gujarat Titans (GT) Players Released and Retained - Latest Updates

The IPL players' trade window is currently active in anticipation of the upcoming auction, with teams potentially engaging in player transfers to add their desired arsenal to the squad. IPL 2023 runners-up Gujarat Titans (GT) have made a promising start to their IPL history ever since their inception in IPL 2022. Led by Hardik Pandya, the Gujarat Titans nearly won their second consecutive IPL title in the Tata IPL 2023 but faced a setback against CSK in the final.

Despite this, they had an excellent season, winning 10 matches and finishing at the top of the points table. Their effective strategies took them to two finals in their first two seasons, winning once.

Looking ahead to the IPL 2024 Auction, Gujarat Titans plan to address their problems from last season and find solutions in the IPL 2024 auction.

IPL 2024 Players Released

As of the previous season, BCCI allowed franchises to use the "TRADE" option where teams can exchange players between them. The 'IPL Trade Window' allows the franchises to either swap players between themselves or buy players for an all-cash deal.

The IPL 2024 players released will be put up on auction and get the opportunity to join another team before the league begins.

According to the IPL rules, each franchise can have 25 players in their squad, out of which a maximum of 8 can be foreign players. In Playing XI, each team can have a maximum of 4 overseas players in the mix.

IPL 2024 Auction Date

IPL 2024 Auction Date: BCCI planned to host the IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai on December 19. The deadline for the final submission of the list of released and retained players is November 26.

IPL Auction 2024 Venue

IPL Auction 2024 Venue: BCCI planned to host the IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai. As this will be a mini-auction, it will be a day-long event only. Notably, IPL 2024 Auction will be the first of its kind to be held overseas.

List of Gujarat Titans (GT) Players Released Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction

GT Players Released: According to reports, the Titans have decided to release pacer Yash Dayal, former Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Pradeep Sangwan, and Urvil Patel. It's worth noting that Yash Dayal made the headlines last season for an unwanted record after being smashed for five sixes by Rinku Singh. Notably, there are also talks of Hardik Pandya make a move to his old franchise Mumbai Indians. However, the final Released Players list will be updated right after the official announcement. Here is the probable list of players expected to be released by GT:

Yash Dayal Dasun Shanaka Odean Smith Pradeep Sangwan Urvil Patel Hardik Pandya

List of Gujarat Titans (GT) Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction

GT Players Retained: Big names like Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami etc are expected to be retained by the franchise for the new season. Sai Sudarshan was a revelation in IPL 2023 and is expected to be retained as well. The final Retained Players list will be updated right after the official announcement. Here is the probable list of players expected to be retained by GT:

Shubman Gill Sai Sudarshan Abhinav Sadarangani David Miller Matthew Wade (wk) Wriddhiman Saha (wk) Rashid Khan Darshan Nalkande Alzarri Joseph R Sai Kishore Noor Ahmad Mohammed Shami Vijay Shankar Jayant Yadav Rahul Tewatia KS Bharat Shivam Mavi Joshua Little Mohit Sharma

IPL 2024 Teams Purse Value

BCCI increased the purse value of the franchises by INR 5 crores over the existing purse value of about INR 95 crores. Gujarat Titans are expected to get rid of the deadweights in the squad and increase their purse for the auction in order to revamp the squad for the next season. The final purse value of the team will be decided after the franchises submit the retained and released players list.

GT Remaining purse: Gujarat Titans have a remaining value of INR 4.45 crore.

Verdict:

With the biggest rumour being the departure of skipper Hardik Pandya, the franchise will have a major task cut-out to fill in the void if the deal goes through. Otherwise, GT boasts of an extremely strong core and will look to make small tweaks in their team to go one step further than last season and win the IPL title for a second time.

