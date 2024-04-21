'Should never wear KKR jersey again:' Mitchell Starc faces backlash from fans after another poor performance in IPL 2024

Starc had a subpar outing, conceding 55 runs in just 3 overs and picking up only 1 wicket against RCB tonight.

During the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), KKR pacer Mitchell Starc had another disappointing outing, conceding 55 runs in just 3 overs and picking up only 1 wicket.

However, he drew the most flak for his bowling in the final over of the match when Shreyas Iyer handed over the ball to the Aussie with 21 runs to defend. Starc got hit for three sixes in the first four balls by RCB's lower-order batter Karn Sharma, bringing the equation down to 3 needed off 2 balls.

Although Starc managed to pick up a wicket in the penutlimate delivery and KKR eventually eked out a narrow 1-run win with a final ball runout, the pacer's bowling drew significant criticism given his lofty price tag.

Earlier in the IPL 2024 auction, Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in IPL history after KKR secured his services for a whopping INR 24.75 crores.

Mitchell Starc faces backlash after another poor performance

Starc has failed to justify the price, having a lacklustre IPL 2024 campaign so far with only six wickets in seven games, with an unimpressive average of 47.83 and an economy of 11.48.

Following another subpar performance, KKR fans unleashed their wrath on Starc on social media. Check some of the reactions below.

In the entire history of ipl mitchell starc at 24.75 cr has to be the worst purchare of all time, even unadkat at 11.5 cr back in 2018 was a better buy than this! #ipl#RCBvsKKR #rcb#kkr — Prateek Jain (@prateekjaiinn) April 21, 2024

Blood boiling stuff from Starc. He should never wear a KKR jersey again — Pratik (@Prat1k_) April 21, 2024

Gautam Gambhir with Mitchell Starc in the dressing room pic.twitter.com/N0N0sUR9yM — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 21, 2024

"24 crore ka payment SRK se dilwa ke Starc ko acting mere script pe krwa diya"

🐐 Jay Shah pic.twitter.com/gRUwPhjxfN — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) April 21, 2024

Mitchell Starc surely gonna be released by KKR next year



24 crores chodo 4 crore ka bhi performance nahi aaya hai — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) April 21, 2024

No way KKR gave 25 crores for Starc for him to play for every team in a single season. — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) April 21, 2024

Speaking about the match, Shreyas Iyer played a captain's knock, scoring a well-crafted fifty while KKR opener Phil Salt slammed a quickfire innings of 14-ball 48 to help the hosts post a towering score of 222 for 6 in 20 overs.

During the chase, Rajat Patidar and Will Jacks scored respective fifties but it went in vain in the end as RCB lost the contest on the final ball by just 1 run.

WIth the win, KKR has climbed back to the second spot in the points table with ten points from seven games whereas RCB remained at the bottom with a solitary win in eight games.

