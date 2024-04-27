'No score is safe': Fans go berserk after PBKS registers highest successful run-chase in T20 history

England star Jonny Bairstow and newcomer Shashank Singh were the chief architects of this historic win. 
 By Chandra Moulee Das Updated: Apr 27, 2024, 00:21 IST
IPL 2024?width=963&height=541&resizemode=4

Punjab Kings (PBKS) put up an audacious display during their match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tonight in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) to script the record for the highest-ever successful run-chase in T20 history.

Chasing a daunting target of 262, Jonny Bairstow returned to form with an unbeaten ton while newcomer Shashank Singh complemented the Englishman perfectly to see PBKS over the finishing line with a deft knock of 28-ball 68*. PBKS chased down the massive target with eight balls to spare. 

Punjab also broke South Africa’s record where the Proteas chased down 259 against West Indies in 2023.

Following the historic feat, fans took to social media to heap plaudits on the PBKS batters for their outrageous effort. Check some of the reactions below. 

ALSO READ: 'Selfish act': KKR fans left irked after Shreyas Iyer promotes himself ahead of Rinku Singh in high-scoring spree

PBKS keeps qualifications hopes alive with KKR win

Speaking about the match, Prabhsimran Singh got PBKS off to a flying start in their towering chase with a quickfire 20-ball 54 before Jonny Bairstow and Shashank Singh took over the hitting responsibilities. 

Earlier, KKR openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine formed a massive 138-run opening stand to build the foundation for a colossal total. However, the PBKS bowlers showed strong character to make late amends with regular breakthroughs after the dismissal of the explosive KKR opening duo. 

This was a much-needed win for PBKS who are on the brink of getting knocked out from the qualification race. With a win tonight, PBKS managed to secure their third win of the season in nine games and will live to fight another day. They are currently placed eighth in the points table.

On the other hand, despite the loss, KKR remains at the second spot with ten points from eight games. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram and YouTube.

From around the web