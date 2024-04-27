'No score is safe': Fans go berserk after PBKS registers highest successful run-chase in T20 history

England star Jonny Bairstow and newcomer Shashank Singh were the chief architects of this historic win.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) put up an audacious display during their match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tonight in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) to script the record for the highest-ever successful run-chase in T20 history.

Chasing a daunting target of 262, Jonny Bairstow returned to form with an unbeaten ton while newcomer Shashank Singh complemented the Englishman perfectly to see PBKS over the finishing line with a deft knock of 28-ball 68*. PBKS chased down the massive target with eight balls to spare.

Punjab also broke South Africa’s record where the Proteas chased down 259 against West Indies in 2023.

Following the historic feat, fans took to social media to heap plaudits on the PBKS batters for their outrageous effort. Check some of the reactions below.

This is outrageous! — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) April 26, 2024

What a match ! Congratulations Punjab Kings . You are were amazing .



No score is safe for KKR in this season . Back to back matches and they couldn’t defend two , 200+ runs . pic.twitter.com/2qN8IzxU9F — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) April 26, 2024

POV:- Your face when you realised that you can’t blame Mitchell Starc for this defeat 😭😭#PBKSvsKKR #KKRvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/IgBtjcuUDe — Humza Sheikh (@Sheikhhumza49) April 26, 2024

Mind blowing chase from @PunjabKingsIPL, Jonny Bairstow back with a BANG! 💯

Shashank continues his dream tournament, what a cameo… #KKRvsPBKS — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) April 26, 2024

Punjab kings chased the highest successful total in T20 cricket history with 8 balls to spare 🥶 This is unreal 🤯#KKRvsPBKS #PBKSvsKKR pic.twitter.com/l5WVSj1fyq — Shubham (@shubham999333) April 26, 2024

What a team PBKS are!!!



Making a game out of nowhere so many times and losing out in the last overs, PBKS finally win the most unlikely of the games, and the game didn't even go to the last over in what was a record-breaking chase.#PBKSvsKKR #PBKSvKKR #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/D9asEPcYUS — Deepak Kumar Panda (@Deepsdkp) April 26, 2024

Shashank Singh said - "A big positive when Jonny Bairstow supports you from the other end, he has played 100 Test matches and to see him clap for you, you'll feel happy, proud and vindicated".



- Shashank, He's gem of a guy. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Gw6NqWEj69 — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) April 26, 2024

Hey shiri what is safe score to set Target in #IPL???

Sorry Munaf, there is no safe score.

To chase 261 is simply incredible.

Congratulations @PunjabKingsIPL#KKRvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/mMRVcTtdVp — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) April 26, 2024

ALSO READ: 'Selfish act': KKR fans left irked after Shreyas Iyer promotes himself ahead of Rinku Singh in high-scoring spree

PBKS keeps qualifications hopes alive with KKR win

Speaking about the match, Prabhsimran Singh got PBKS off to a flying start in their towering chase with a quickfire 20-ball 54 before Jonny Bairstow and Shashank Singh took over the hitting responsibilities.

Earlier, KKR openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine formed a massive 138-run opening stand to build the foundation for a colossal total. However, the PBKS bowlers showed strong character to make late amends with regular breakthroughs after the dismissal of the explosive KKR opening duo.

This was a much-needed win for PBKS who are on the brink of getting knocked out from the qualification race. With a win tonight, PBKS managed to secure their third win of the season in nine games and will live to fight another day. They are currently placed eighth in the points table.

Telegram Group Join Now

On the other hand, despite the loss, KKR remains at the second spot with ten points from eight games.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.