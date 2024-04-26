'Selfish act': KKR fans left irked after Shreyas Iyer promotes himself ahead of Rinku Singh in high-scoring spree

Shreyas walked in to bat instead of their big-hitter Rinku Singh with just 27 balls left.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), the two-time winners once again had a superb outing with the bat.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side registered another 200-plus score this season, posting 261 for 6 in their 20 overs.

KKR's opening explosive duo of Phil Salt and Sunil Narine got the hosts off to a flying start, registering a 138-run opening stand in only 10 overs.

With a solid foundation laid out for a late flourish, the KKR management however took a surprising decision. After the dismissal of Andre Russell on the third ball in the fifteenth over, Shreyas Iyer walked in to bat instead of their big-hitter Rinku Singh with 27 balls left.

Iyer's arrival reduced the scoring rate and the KKR skipper failed to accelerate after getting dismissed for 28. KKR looked well on course to score a record total and could have overtaken SRH's record for the highest team total in IPL history.

KKR fan's left irked after Rinku Singh's late arrival in high-scoring innings

However, with Rinku's delay in arrival, the record looked far-fetched. The decision irked the KKR fans and they took to social media to criticise the decision. Check some of the reactions below.

With 27 balls left, one would expect Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh to come to bat!! They are designated power hitters and finishers....



This is Selfish Act from Shreyas Iyer, sorry but true!! pic.twitter.com/ZFuMAiuzuq — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) April 26, 2024

More than Sanjay Manjrekar,it's Gautam Gambhir who don't want Rinku Singh to play next WC.



Why he didn't come to bat once Phil Salt got out?Shreyas Iyer walking ahead of him can't be justified.



He can score runs but Situation demand Rinku in the middle.pic.twitter.com/oBI8y4Ri3Q — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) April 26, 2024

Why did Shreyas Iyer come in before Rinku Singh at this position? Rinku was the right person for this spot ?????

Sunil Narine and Salt played useful innings for KKR, and Russel played some big shots. Where is our Hero Rinku Singh? He needs to bat to secure his place in the World… pic.twitter.com/gfIgGg3tSH — Pushkarkuntal (@Pushkarkuntal1) April 26, 2024

Shreyas Iyer 6*(5) while Rinku Singh is in the Dugout 💀💀 — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) April 26, 2024

The stage was all set, KKR was poised for a good score, but why did Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas step up to bat? With Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh waiting in the wings, they should have been sent in earlier to boost the score. This decision-making was beyond comprehension. Why… — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_) April 26, 2024

Rinku Singh isn't getting a chance this IPL thanks to the outstanding opening combo and a selfish captain in Shreyas Iyer who himself isn't good enough to make the squad of 15. Even with early wickets, Raghuvanshi,Venkatesh,Russell, Shreyas were preferred ahead of him.#KKRvPBKS — Sudipto Bhattacharya (@Sudipto_CTVS) April 26, 2024

What is Rinku Singh doing in the Dug Out? laying eggs for Shreyas Iyer?#KKRvPBKS #IPL2024 — $ampath kumar (@sampathTW) April 26, 2024

Speaking about the match, after Narine (71 off 32 balls) and Salt's (75 ff 37 balls) fireworks, Russell and Venkatesh Iyer's qucikfire cameo helped KKR set a massive target of 262.

KKR are currently in the second spot in the points table with five wins from seven matches and a win tonight with further consolidate their qualification chances.

On the other hand, PBKS are ranked second from bottom with two wins from eight games and will need to eke out a win today to keep their qualification chances alive.

