'He is taking rest': LSG source shares latest update KL Rahul's captaincy status

Earlier today, reports surfaced suggesting that KL Rahul's future was uncertain at the franchise and that he might relinquish his captaincy for the remainder of IPL 2024.

Contrary to all the speculations suggesting KL Rahul will voluntarily step down as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper, new developments have come in that suggest otherwise.

The spiral started following LSG's embarrassing 10-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last night. Following the defeat, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was spotted giving an earful to the skipper and coach Justin Langer on the sidelines, the video of which had gone viral on social media.

While the content of the conversation is unknown, it can very well be presumed by the owner's furious looks that he wasn't happy as he was spotted engrossed in an extremely animated chat with the captain and the coach.

Some reports even suggested that KL has decided to relinquish his captaincy for the remaining final two matches of the season.

LSG sources confirm KL Rahul will retain captaincy

However, sources close to LSG refuted these rumours and said to IANS,

“Everything is fine between the two” and “only Rahul will be leading the team this season. It’s all rumours that Rahul will be displaced from the captaincy and won’t be picked in the auction. The last match didn’t go our way, but everything is fine now between the team and owners. Rahul is in good space and taking rest before the game against DC.”

LSG are still mathematically in contention for the IPL 2024 playoffs as they can reach a maximum of 16 points if they manage to win their remaining two games against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians but the net run-rate will come into play.

