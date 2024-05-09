IPL captain set to be sacked midway through IPL 2024: Reports

His future for the remainder of IPL 2024 looks uncertain.

In a recent development coming in, an Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) team skipper is set to be sacked midway through the season if reports are to be believed.

The speculations indicate that it is likely to be dynamic wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul who is currently leading the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise.

KL Rahul's future as LSG skipper is uncertain for the remaining two games, especially after the embarrassing 10-wicket defeat against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

However, there are now strong rumours that the skipper might step down on his own in a bid to concentrate on his batting for the final two fixtures of the league stage.

Rahul, who was roped in before the auction in 2022 for a record Rs 17 crore is unlikely to be retained prior to the mega auctions in 2025.

IPL captain set to be sacked midway through IPL 2024

Last night, following the 10-wicket loss, KL Rahul was seen receiving an earful from LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka on the sidelines and the videos of the same has gone viral on social media.

Speaking on conditions of anonymity, an IPL source told PTI, "There is a five-day gap before the next game against DC. As of now, no decision has been taken but it is understood that if Rahul plans to just concentrate on his batting for the remaining two games, the management won't mind."

While the content of the conversation between Goenka and Rahul is unknown, it can very well be presumed by the owner's furious looks that he wasn't happy as he was spotted engrossed in an extremely animated chat with KL and coach Justin Langer.

LSG are still mathematically in contention for the IPL 2024 playoffs as they can reach a maximum of 16 points if they manage to win their remaining two games against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians but the run-rate will come into play.

