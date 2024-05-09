Wasim Akram wants Rohit Sharma to leave Mumbai Indians and play for this franchise

Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram recently opined on Rohit Sharma’s future in Mumbai Indians after the conclusion of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Mumbai Indians took a tough call ahead of the IPL 2024 season and replaced their five time title winning captain Rohit Sharma with the Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Several reports have surfaced claiming the Mumbai Indians squad members having internal differences of thoughts under the leadership of the new captain and the team has proven to be dysfunctional under the new strategies. After the 57th match of IPL 2024 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians became the first team to be eliminated from the race for qualification for the play-offs.

Wasim Akram Backs Rohit Sharma to represent Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2025

In a recent interview, veteran Pakistan cricketer named the team franchise best suited for Rohit Sharma if the Indian captain decides to leave Mumbai Indians and enter the IPL 2025 mega auction. Akram emphasized that Eden Gardens, the Home ground of Kolkata Knight Riders franchise will be best suited for Rohit Sharma to showcase his batting prowess.

“I have a feeling he won’t be at Mumbai Indians next season. I would love to see him at Kolkata Knight Riders. Imagine him open there, Gauti (Gautam Gambhir) as a mentor, and (Shreyas) Iyer as a captain, they will have a very strong batting unit, on that wicket. He bats very well on any wicket, he is that great a player. But it will be good to see him at KKR,” Akram said.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders bowling coach, Wasim Akram believes that the team is currently on the right track While highlighting that the current team belongs to Gautam Gambhir who implements his strategies from the outside as the mentor of KKR.

Wasim Akram discussed, "This is Gautam Gambhir’s Kolkata Knight Riders and it will always remain his side. KKR is on the right track at the moment.”

The IPL 2024 table toppers Kolkata Knight Riders have had a phenomenal performance in the ongoing season and have almost confirmed their berth in the play-offs.

Rohit Sharma began his IPL career with the former IPL team franchise, Deccan Chargers and later moved to Mumbai Indians after the team took off its operations. After a poor stint in the ongoing season, It will be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma decides to continue his reign with Mumbai Indians or register his name for the IPL 2025 auction.