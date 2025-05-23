News
IPL 2025 Gem Vaibhav Suryavanshi Backed To Make India Debut in 2 Years After Stunning Performance in Maiden Season
indian-premier-league-ipl

IPL 2025 Gem Backed To Make India Debut in 2 Years After Stunning Performance in Maiden Season

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 23, 2025 - 3 min read

He impressed in IPL 2025 with a half-century and century.

IPL 2025 Gem Vaibhav Suryavanshi Backed To Make India Debut in 2 Years After Stunning Performance in Maiden Season

Ashok Kumar, the childhood coach of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has predicted that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) star can make the Indian senior team in a couple of years. Vaibhav, just 14-years old, took IPL 2025 by storm with a few spectacular knocks. This includes a knock of 101 against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur last month.

Ashok Kumar has coached Vaibhav in the Bihar U19 team and has also coached the Bihar senior team. Vaibhav has been picked in the India Under-19 team squad for their tour of England.

Ashok predicts bright future for Vaibhav

“That attitude of making the team win single-handedly since childhood was seen during his 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans too. With Rahul Dravid sir and Vikram Rathour sir there, it has enhanced his batting. The practice he did with the white ball, he started getting better at it in three months. He has learnt to read the situations well,” Ashok told news agency IANS.

“So, all these things show the bright future this kid has. My prediction is, if Vaibhav improves his fitness and his fielding, then in the next 2 years, he will be in the senior T20 Indian team,” he added.

Ashok hoped that the BCCI gives Vaibhav a chance to shine on the big stage. “I really think the BCCI will give him a chance, as barring two to four players, rest of them in the T20I team are majorly 25 or below years old,” he stated.

The India Under-19 team will play one 50-over warm-up match, a one-day series consisting of five matches and a couple of multi-day matches. Ashok is confident that Vaibhav will do well in England. “Vaibhav will do well on the U19 tour of England, considering the touch and confidence he’s in right now.

“He will do much better on the tour of England, as the performances one saw in the IPL, it’s just a glimpse into what he can do. From whatever I have seen of him right from Bihar U19 days, this is the exact way he plays,” he explained.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s IPL 2025

Vaibhav Suryavanshi finished his maiden IPL campaign with 252 runs from seven matches at a strike-rate of 206.56. This includes one half-century and one century.

Rajasthan Royals were knocked out of IPL 2025 following a 100-run loss to Mumbai Indians (MI) earlier in May. They finished their campaign with eight points from 14 matches and are in ninth place.

