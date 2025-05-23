News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
IPL Winning Coach Tom Moody Questions Kagiso Rabada's Selection Over THIS Pacer During Gujarat Titans vs LSG Clash in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Definitely Worth Exploring: IPL Winning Coach Questions Selection of Kagiso Rabada Over THIS Pacer During Gujarat Titans vs LSG Clash in IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: May 23, 2025 - 4 min read

Gujarat Titans lost the match by 33 runs.

IPL Winning Coach Tom Moody Questions Kagiso Rabada's Selection Over THIS Pacer During Gujarat Titans vs LSG Clash in IPL 2025

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Tom Moody, who guided the franchise to their only Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2016, has opened up about a lost chance during the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clash last night in Ahmedabad. The former Australian player hoped to see South African pacer Gerald Coetzee in place of his national teammate Kagiso Rabada.

The latter will fly back for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. He will not be available for GT in the IPL 2025 playoffs. According to Moody, GT could have tried Coetzee instead of Rabada, as they might need him in the knockouts ahead.

“I would have thought that was definitely worth exploring. Unless there’s some injury issue that we don’t know, or illness. It would make sense that you’d have a look at him,” he stated.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Top Two Qualification Scenarios: Can RCB, GT, PBKS or MI Seal a Top Spot?

Rabada conceded 45 runs in his four-over quota and went wicketless against LSG last night. Overall, he has taken two wickets in four games at an expensive economy rate of 11.57. On the other hand, Coetzee bagged two wickets in as many matches for GT with an impressive economy of 7.66.

Tom Moody on GT Spinner Rashid Khan

He also opined that using Rashid Khan in the 12th over of the innings was a bit late. Moody also spoke about the recent dip in the leg-spinner’s form as he got hit for 24 runs by Mitchell Marsh in that over. Earlier, the centurion’s onslaught off Rashid, in his first over, included three boundaries and two sixes.

“It was late. Normally you see Rashid come in when you’re in desperate need to strike. But that tells you maybe something about where the confidence is when it comes to Rashid Khan at the moment, not only from his own personal point of view but also the captaincy’s point of view. You know, we’re not going to introduce him too early. But Sai Kishore, you can’t take too much away from him. He got the nod ahead of Rashid. He’s still a very crafty bowler. But he was hit by a tidal wave today,” he said to ESPN Cricinfo.

ALSO READ:

However, Moody is not too worried about the current table-toppers and the Afghan spinner. He believes that GT should only concentrate on the positives during the business end of this cash-rich league.

“I think they are better off just trying to take positives moving forward, because we are right at the pointy end of the business and the last thing you want to be doing is over-analysing certain issues. And I am sure the likes of Rashid Khan is doing everything in his powers to recapture that consistency, which we’ve seen before,” stressed the former coach.

Gujarat Titans Aim Top-Two Finish for IPL 2025 Playoffs

Shubman Gill and Co. have had a great season in IPL 2025 so far. They are currently placed at the top of the chart with nine wins in 13 matches. Their last night’s loss against LSG was only the fourth of this edition.

GT will play their last league-stage fixture against the bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings. However, ensuring a victory in that match will not guarantee them a finish in the top two. They will have to depend on the remaining results of the other three franchises (Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, and Mumbai Indians).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Gerald Coetzee
GT
GT vs LSG
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Playoffs
Kagiso Rabada
Rashid Khan
Tom Moody
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

Will Josh Hazlewood Play the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match As Tournament Resumes?

Will Josh Hazlewood Play the RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Match Today at the Ekana Stadium?

This is RCB's penultimate league match.
4:09 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
LSG Coach Justin Langer Defends Rishabh Pant After a Dismal IPL 2025 Season

‘He Keeps Stepping Up…’: LSG Coach Defends Rishabh Pant After a Dismal IPL 2025 Season

Lucknow Super Giants are out of the IPL 2025 playoffs contention.
3:44 pm
Sreejita Sen
RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction for Match 65 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 65 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 65 between RCB and SRH.
3:06 pm
Sandip Pawar
Angelo Mathews has announced his retirement from Test cricket, revealing his decision with a social media post.

Former KKR All-Rounder Announces His Retirement From Test Cricket

He is the fourth-most capped Sri Lankan player in Tests.
3:04 pm
Darpan Jain
RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: SRH have a batting lineup to perform in Lucknow, so they should win the contest.

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 65 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

1:17 pm
Darpan Jain
4 RCB Players Who Can Help Break IPL 2025 Playoffs Jinx And Win Them IPL 2025 Title

4 RCB Players Who Can Help Break IPL 2025 Playoffs Jinx And Win Them IPL 2025 Title

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will set their sights on winning their maiden IPL title after having reached the playoffs.
12:25 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.