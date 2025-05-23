News
As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gear up to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), they might face a setback regarding Tim David.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Star RCB Player Skips Practice Before SRH Clash in IPL 2025, Spotted With Mask Ahead of Game

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: May 23, 2025 - 3 min read

It’s hard to replace him in the XI, especially given his form this season.

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gear up to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), they might face a setback regarding Tim David.

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gear up to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), they might face a setback regarding Tim David. A reliable social media handle confirmed that the Aussie batter missed the practice session on the match eve in Lucknow.

Moreover, he was spotted wearing a mask earlier, which suggests he might be sick or down with a virus. Since he is unfit, he might miss this crucial game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

There’s no confirmation about the report, but the user who posted these details often knows what’s happening inside the RCB camp. If this turns out to be true, RCB will suffer a massive blow since David has been a key member of their batting unit and has done exceptionally well.

ALSO READ:

He does the hardest job for RCB – batting in the lower order and taking on pacers to provide impetus in the death overs. It’s hard to replace him in the XI, especially given his form this season.

Tim David has done exceptionally well for RCB in IPL 2025

RCB bought Tim David with high expectations, and the batter has delivered for the team consistently in the most arduous role. He has 186 runs at an average of 93 and a 193.75 strike rate in eight innings this season, including a fifty.

SEE IPL 2025 TOP TWO QUALIFICATION SCENARIOS

He has a balls-per-boundary ratio of 3.20, suggesting how brutal his approach has been right from the start. If he is unfit, RCB can bring one of Jacob Bethell or Liam Livingstone to replace David in the XI, but they might not provide the same expertise, given that their roles and strengths vary.

Hence, RCB might want David to get fit as soon as possible and take his place in the XI, as the tournament reaches a crucial stage. Even though they have qualified for the playoffs, they must win at least one of the remaining two matches to seal a top-two spot.

David’s presence is required if RCB want to finish in the top two since he provides the balance to the XI. This season has gone too well for RCB, and they would not want any reason to miss their key batter in this phase.

