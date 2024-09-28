IPL teams to work with 5 Retentions, 1 RTM Heading into IPL 2025 Auction: Reports

The teams can retain five players, with a maximum of three Indians and two overseas, according to the latest reports coming out.

Several reports regarding the IPL 2025 auction have been coming in the last few days. The Governing Council of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held in the evening today at the new NCA centre in Bengaluru, with the primary agenda being deciding the number of retentions along with the date and venue of the IPL 2025 auction.

The reports suggest teams will be allowed as many as five retentions before the IPL 2025 auction. Further, the teams will also have a Right To Match (RTM) to use once the bidding process ends during the auction.

However, there’s no confirmation whether there will be a cap on the number of Indian and overseas retentions. Further, the retention slabs are also unknown at this stage, but the purse might be around 115-120 crore, the highest in the history of the IPL.

The teams have never been allowed to retain as many as five players in any mega auction previously, with only four retentions allowed in the IPL 2022 mega auction. Further, RTM was scrapped during this mega auction but is likely to return on the demand of several IPL franchises.

IPL 2025 auction likely to occur overseas at the end of November

While the date and venue for the IPL 2025 auction are unconfirmed, it is expected to occur at the end of November later this year. The venue will likely be overseas, mostly in a Gulf city, according to a report by Cricbuzz.

Saudi Arabia has expressed interest in hosting the auction, and if the Governing Council approves the demand, the IPL 2025 auction can take place in Riyadh. It will also be decided in the Governing Council meeting at NCA.

Earlier, a meeting with the IPL franchises took place, where each team gave their opinions on the retention rules and other aspects. Kavya Maran, the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), was in favour of as many as seven RTMs and no cap on the number of Indian and overseas players allowed to retain.

Further, Parth Jindal wanted IPL to let the Impact Player rule go from the next edition. It will be interesting to see what decision is made.

