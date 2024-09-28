Gujarat Titans batter breaks Virat Kohli's record

Kohli would however get a chance to overtake the GT star in the ongoing Bangladesh series.

In a recent milestone reached by a Gujarat Titans (GT) batter during the ongoing Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test, he has now managed to eclipse star India batter and former skipper Virat Kohli.

Kane Williamson, who was a part of the so-called 'Fab 4' alongside Kohli, Steve Smith and Joe Root has now managed to overtake Kohli in the longest format in the all-time run-scoring chart.

Although Williamson had a challenging first innings, where he was dismissed for just 7 runs off 53 deliveries by spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, he adopted a more aggressive strategy in the second innings.

When New Zealand batted again, Williamson stepped in with clear intent, playing more attacking shots and maintaining a positive mindset.

He formed a crucial 97-run partnership with Devon Conway for the second wicket, as New Zealand fought to stay in the game.

Williamson went on to score a steady 46 from 58 balls, hitting four boundaries, before being dismissed by off-spinner Nishan Peiris.

Gujarat Titans' Kane Williamson breaks Virat Kohli's record

Though Williamson's innings was cut short just shy of a half-century, Williamson reached a personal milestone, surpassing Kohli’s Test run tally.

The Kiwi legend has now accumulated 8,881 runs in 102 matches, boasting an impressive average exceeding 50. In contrast, Kohli, with 114 Tests under his belt, has scored 8,871 runs at an average of 48.74. Nevertheless, Kohli has the opportunity to surpass Williamson in the ongoing series against Bangladesh.

Despite Williamson's determined performance, New Zealand faced difficulties in the match, collapsing to 88 all out in the first innings and being forced to follow on.

ALSO READ: Not Bumrah, Zaheer Khan names Indian pacer who can be a 'role model' for Akash Deep

Telegram Group Join Now

Sri Lanka took advantage of Williamson's dismissal and is on the verge of securing a series win, with New Zealand struggling at 199-5 at the close of play on day three.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.