Not Bumrah, Zaheer Khan names Indian pacer who can be a 'role model' for Akash Deep

Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan has identified the perfect 'role model' for India's latest Test bowling sensation, Akash Deep.

Akash Deep has made a firm start to his international career with Test cricket and Zaheer Khan opined that talismanic India pacer Mohammed Shami could be the perfect role model for the youngster.

Both Shami and Akash Deep exhibit a similar bowling strategy, prioritizing fundamental techniques. Khan pointed out these resemblances, suggesting that the Bengal pacer should look up to his experienced teammate to achieve long-term success.

Zaheer told Cricbuzz, "He [Akash Deep] also looks to keep things straight and attack the stumps. Mohammed Shami also has a similar approach. Shami can be a good role model for Akash Deep. [Look at the] way Shami has achieved success in international cricket. Like Shami, Akash Deep also likes to make good use of the seam."

Akash Deep has been impressive in his limited appearances so far

Akash Deep has recently showcased his potential as a fast bowler. In the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur, he secured two key wickets on a cloudy opening day, finishing with figures of 2/34 from 10 overs. Earlier this year, the Bengal pacer made a notable debut against England in Ranchi, where he took three wickets in the first innings.

Khan stressed the significance of Deep's consistent seam positioning and adherence to the basics. The former Indian pacer is of the opinion that following Shami’s approach could expedite his development at the international level. He also believes that collaborating with other bowlers could help Deep diversify his skillset sooner rather than later.

Having played only his third Test match, the 27-year-old has already made an impression, taking seven wickets at an average of 22.28.

