LSG speedster put into special NCA camp to be ready for Bangladesh T20Is

He is being viewed as a viable candidate by the selectors for the short-format series.

A Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star pacer has been enrolled into a special camp by the National Cricket Academy (NCA), in a bid to get him available for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, which will follow the ongoing Test series against the same rivals.

Talented fast bowler Mayank Yadav, who enjoyed a breakout campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season is being viewed by the selectors as a viable candidate for the T20I leg, slated to begin on October 6.

Speaking on Mayank's availability, a BCCI source privy to the developments told the Times of India,

"Mayank hasn't complained of any pain over the last month or so. He is bowling full tilt at the NCA. The selectors are interested to see how ready he is for international cricket. With the long Test season ahead, the selectors are keen on trying new faces for the T20Is against Bangladesh."

Notably, Mayank Yadav's special camp also features the likes of Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, and Abhishek Sharma.

NCA team charts a detailed roadmap for Mayank Yadav's recovery

Mayank stole the limelight with his standout performances for the LSG franchise in IPL 2024. Despite playing only a few games before being sidelined by injury, his consistent ability to clock speeds over 150 km/h left a lasting impact.

Since then, a side strain has hampered his progress, delaying his entry into the national team and causing him to miss white-ball tours to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka as he recovers.

The Indian team management holds Mayank Yadav in high regard and sees great potential in him. However, they recognize that his skillset also makes him prone to injuries.

To address these concerns, the NCA has reportedly developed a detailed plan to guide his recovery and prepare him for a successful return.

