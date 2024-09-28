Unwanted record for KKR's IPL 2024 final hero in international cricket

He produced a matchwinning performance in the IPL 2024 final to help KKR win their third title.

A Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hero who played a pivotal role in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) final to help the KKR franchise win the title for a third time registered an unwanted record in international cricket.

Talismanic Aussie speedster Mitchell Starc, who produced a matchwinning performance in the IPL 2024 summit clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), picking up two wickets and bowling at an impressive economy of 4.67, however, failed to live up to his standards in a recent encounter against England.

During the fourth ODI of the ongoing five-match series between Australia and England, Mitchell Starc conceded 28 runs in his final over, the most-expensive over by an Australian bowler in men's ODIs.

He beat Xavier Doherty's record of 26 runs to set the unwanted record for Australia. Starc finished with figures of 0/70 in his eight overs.

The 34-year-old was absolutely taken to the cleaners, as England all-rounder Liam Livingstone gave a fairytale end to the Three Lions innings.

Livingstone's carnage against Mitchell Starc help England shatter multiple records

Starc's first delivery missed the mark as a yorker, allowing Livingstone to smash it over long-on for a massive six. The left-arm pacer responded well with a bouncer on the next ball but Livingstone followed up by hitting three more huge sixes and ending the over with a boundary, making it the most expensive over ever bowled at Lord's.

Liam Livingstone eventually remained unbeaten on 62* off just 27 deliveries and propelled England to a towering total of 312 for 5 in the 39-over per side match.

Despite losing 11 overs due to rain, England posted their highest-ever ODI team score against Australia at Lord's. Additionally, they set a new record for the most sixes in a single ODI innings at Lord's, with a total of 12.

