RCB all-rounder doubtful for Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to Back Injury

In a recent development coming in, a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star is in doubt about his participation in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy, scheduled to be held at the end of this year.

Dynamic Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who was secured by the RCB franchise for a staggering amount of INR 17.5 crores ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season, was recently sent back home from the ongoing ODI series against England after scans revealed a back injury.

The decision was taken by the Aussie management so that Green could start his recovery and be ready in time for the blockbuster series against India, starting on November 22.

After Australia's 46-run defeat in Durham, Green reported experiencing back soreness and was subsequently excluded from the playing XI for the fourth ODI at Lord’s after overnight scans in London confirmed the injury.

The allrounder had also been rested for the second ODI at Headingley to manage his workload, following his bowling efforts across six consecutive matches during their UK tour. Notably, he was one of the team’s top wicket-takers in their 3-0 T20I series win against Scotland.

Cameron Green can take up a specialist role against India

Although the start of the home Test season is still eight weeks out, Australia is likely to adopt a careful approach with their key allrounder, whose early domestic career was hindered by recurring back stress fractures.

While it is possible that Green could feature as a specialist batter, an extended injury layoff would intensify the debate over who should open alongside Usman Khawaja for the Border-Gavaskar series in Perth.

Notably, Green is the fifth Australian player to withdraw from the current white-ball tour in the UK, joining Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Riley Meredith, and Ben Dwarshuis, who are also sidelined due to injuries.

