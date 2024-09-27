Watch: Rohit Sharma's jaw-dropping reaction as Akash Deep forces successful DRS in Kanpur Test

On the first day of the second and final Test match against Bangladesh, Indian fast bowler Akash Deep set the stage ablaze with his exceptional start at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Following the overnight rain that already delayed the start of the game, the Men in Blue chose to bowl under the overcast conditions. The star pacer Akash Deep quickly made an immediate impact, claiming the wicket of opening batter Zakir Hasan in his first over without conceding any run owing to the stunner from Yashasvi Jaiswal. Interestingly, Deep continued the same momentum in the game as he went on to dismiss the other opening batter, Shadman Islam, bizarrely.

Earlier, the on-field umpire rejected the LBW appeal from the Indian bowler delivered from around the wicket, striking Shadman's right pad. While some of the Indian players appeared uncertain, Akash Deep stood his ground, adamant about his decision that the batter was out of the game. Even though Indian skipper Rohit Sharma gestured that the ball might have sailed over the stumps, Deep's unyielding confidence convinced the 37-year-old captain to finally take the review, a decision that would soon be vindicated.

Watch: Akash Deep stood his ground, adamant about his decision that the batter was out of the game

Rohit asked Rishabh Pant for review & DRS confirmed it was OUT.



Akash deep was also confident 🔥#Rp17 #INDvsBANTEST pic.twitter.com/U300lDaTAx — Rp17 (@HarshadSarode13) September 27, 2024



However, as the replays were rolled in, it became evident that the delivery would have clipped the leg stumps, promoting enjoyment among the Team India players. The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, initially in disbelief, embraced the 27-year-old pacer in celebration as the team celebrated the loss of both Bangladesh's opening batters in the first session. The official Twitter account of the Indian Cricket Board also shared a close-up of Rohit Sharma's stunned reaction, which has gone viral on social media.

