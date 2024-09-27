Why are India playing without a vice-captain in the Test series against Bangladesh?

India's assistant coach, Abhishek Nayar, feels that the Men in Blue do not need a vice-captain, as there are a plethora of leaders who have tons of captaincy experience at the highest level.

Team India currently has three cricketers with the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Jasprit Bumrah who have led the side in the red-ball cricket apart from regular skipper Rohit Sharma on many occasions. While white-ball internationals and IPL are added, four more names like Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill, and Ravindra Jadeja have leadership experience in the cash-rich league. Thus, the BCCI and selection committee did not feel it was necessary to name any vice-captain for the ongoing two matches of the Test series against Bangladesh.

Earlier, since KL Rahul slid down the pecking order as far as the future captaincy is concerned, Jasprit Bumrah has been India's vice-captain in the longer format of the game. However, things got changed with the South Africa tour earlier this year. This was when the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee decided not to name any vice-captain of the Indian cricket team. The same was followed for the home series against England, and now it seems the same in the ongoing two matches of the Test series against Bangladesh.

You don't need to have a vice-captain that should be designated: Abhishek Nayar

"I think we need to understand that we have got a lot of IPL captains in this team. When you talk about the likes of Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, hopefully Yashasvi going forward. There are a lot of players who have led their franchises. I wouldn't look at them as youngsters any more. Yes, they are youngsters in terms of age and the amount of cricket they have played. But, I think overall, mentally and in their development as a cricketer, I think they have the leadership qualities that are required. You don't need to have a vice-captain that should be designated," Abhishek Nayar said as quoted by Times of India.

