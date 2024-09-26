Watch: Rishabh Pant seen bowling in India practice ahead of second Test against Bangladesh

The BCCI, on the eve of the match, teased Pant the spinner as he could be seen rolling his arms over in the nets to Shubman Gill.

As Team India gears up for Bangladesh in the second Test match of their two-match Test series, the team's spirits are high after a great 280-run win at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai. Ravichandran Ashwin's all-round performance has earned him the Player of the Match award, and the focus shifts for the Kanpur Test match, where the Bangla Tigers will be looking to thwart India to level up the series by 1-1.

Also Read: Gujarat Titans teammate voices support for Hardik Pandya

Watch: Wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant was seen bowling spin to star batter Shubman Gill ahead of Kanpur Test



However, in a lighthearted moment during the team's training session in Kanpur, wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant was seen bowling spin to star batter Shubman Gill in a video shared by the Indian Cricket Board, just one day before the second Test match slated to commence on September 27 at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

KL Rahul, in a humorous exchange, asked Pant if he had bowled in the recently concluded DPL 2024, Rishabh, tune Delhi Premier League mein bhi bowling kari thi na? (You recently bowled in the DPL, right?), to which the 26-year-old cricketer said 'Oh yes, they needed one runs. I said I might as well bowl).

Also Read: MS Dhoni's future at CSK uncertain as franchise explores options ahead of IPL 2025 auction

As Rohit Sharma and his men look to seal the series with another win, the focus will now be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who did not perform well in the opening Test match in Chennai. However, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant displayed some great skills as they both hammered a century in the second innings of the first Test match. It was the comeback Test match for Pant after his horrific car accident that has kept him out for over a year.

Also Read: India identify first-choice wicketkeeper for T20Is against Bangladesh

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.