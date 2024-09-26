MS Dhoni's future at CSK uncertain as franchise explores options ahead of IPL 2025 auction

While there is still no clarity around Dhoni, Chennai are set to retain Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana.

Have we already seen the last of former India skipper MS Dhoni as a player in the IPL? Notably, this is the major question that continues to be raised. Amid all the reports swirling around retention policy for the 2025 Indian Premier League edition, it would be bound that the mind goes, Will Dhoni ever play for CSK now? We would hear that MS Dhoni might end up taking the mentor role for the Chennai Super Kings; however, this was rubbished by franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan.

Despite saying that, it seems to be the concrete decision either CSK or MS Dhoni has taken regarding the future. As of now, it has been speculated that the number of retentions for the 2025 IPL mega auction will be 5 this time, which marks just an increase from the last mega auction. It has been further reported that No Right to Match cards will be allowed in the mega auction, and a maximum of two overseas players can be retained. However, this hasn't been confirmed so far.

Once the BCCI makes a formal decision on the number of retentions, we will have a clear picture: Sources

“We are yet to hear from him. Once the BCCI makes a formal decision on the number of retentions, we will have a clear picture,” sources in the franchise told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the three-time ICC-winning skipper has slowly been planning his departure from cricket. The 43-year-old cricketer has already given up captaincy twice. Though he had to return following Ravindra Jadeja's horrendous run as CSK skipper in 2022, the wicketkeeper batter handed the full onus to Ruturaj Gaikwad and won't take back that decision.

The franchise has already bagged the services of Robin Minz, a wicketkeeper batter from Jharkhand like MS Dhoni, but due to a grave accident, he couldn't participate in the 2024 IPL. It is learned that CSK will go for this wicketkeeper batter in the upcoming mega auction irrespective of MS Dhoni's participation plans next season.

