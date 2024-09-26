India identify first-choice wicketkeeper for T20Is against Bangladesh

Despite his two consecutive ducks and a few fumbles behind the stumps, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is very likely to retain his spot for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh.

Team India's wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson might outclass Ishan Kishan for a spot in Team India's T20I squad after both batters had a great 2024 Duleep Trophy edition. Samson, who managed to hammer 196 runs in the four innings featuring a ton for India D, currently places himself ahead of the Mumbai Indians batter, who also made 134 runs in the four innings for Team India C in the pecking order. However, it has been reported that the Rajasthan Royals skipper might be selected for the T20I series against Bangladesh, slated to commence on October 6.

Ishan Kishan, who has spent nearly a year on the sidelines despite being fit, gave a great account of himself in the Domestic edition and looked like he could get India called up in the T20I series against Bangladesh. Still, it seems that Samson can pip him for the wicketkeeper batter spot.

The Mumbai Indians star has been added to the Irani Cup fixture slated to commence from 1st to 5th October, while Sanju Samson has not been named in the event, which is set to conclude just one day ahead of the first T20I. As things stand so far, it has been reported that Sanju Samson holds the major spot for the T20I series and could get the chance the play XI despite his failure against the Sri Lanka series, where the 29-year-old cricketer failed to mark his presence.

Team India set to rest key player for the T20I series against Bangladesh

The Men in Blue are set to rest players with the likes of Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rishabh Pant, citing essential Test duties. Star batter Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side in the shortest format of the game, while Hardik Pandya will serve as his deputy.

