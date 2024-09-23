Watch: Mumbai Indians star pulls off amazing diving catch to seal Duleep Trophy win for India A

In what turned out to be a dramatic showdown to the 2024 Duleep Trophy, Mumbai Indians star batter Tilak Varma's magnificent catch to bring an early end to Tamil Nadu batter Baba Idrajith's heroics to save India C played a very crucial role in India's A title win.

In what turned out to be a dramatic showdown to the 2024 Duleep Trophy, Mumbai Indians star batter Tilak Varma's magnificent catch to bring an early end to Tamil Nadu batter Baba Idrajith's heroics to save India C played a very crucial role in India's A title win. The match on September 22 saw a plethora of action on Day 4 of the game, particularly when Baba Indrajith, batting a hamstring injury sustained in the first innings of the game, returned to the crease to help India C in their second innings of the crucial game.

Despite his magnificent form, Indrajith's stay at the crease was extremely short, as he was dismissed owing to the flabbergasting catch by Mumbai Indians star batter Tilak Varma at leg-slip. The crucial dismissal turned the tide firmly in India A's favor and proved to be the crucial moment in their road win.

Watch: Tilak Varma's magnificent catch brings an early end to Tamil Nadu batter Baba Idrajith's heroics in final session

WHAT A CATCH! 🔥



Tilak Varma pulls off a spectacular catch to dismiss Baba Indrajith 👏



India A are just one wicket away from a win!



Follow the match ▶️: https://t.co/QkxvrUnnhz pic.twitter.com/gc9uYhSw4t — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 22, 2024



Team India A thrashed Team India C to win 2024 Duleep Trophy title at Anantapur

Led by Mayank Agarwal, Team India A delivered an exceptional all-around performance to win the title. Heading into the final session on the last day, it was a great bowling effort from star pacers Prasidh Krishna and Tanush Kotian that pushed India C to the brink.

That Winning Feeling! 🤗



India A captain Mayank Agarwal receives the coveted #DuleepTrophy 🏆



The celebrations begin 🎉



Scorecard ▶️: https://t.co/QkxvrUmPs1 pic.twitter.com/BH9H6lJa8w — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 22, 2024



Playing at Anantapur, Team India's A win was sealed just minutes before the close of the play, marking a victorious end to the ongoing showpiece event. Tilak Varma's catch, along with Prasidh Krishna's three-wicket haul, played a crucial role in guiding Team India to win the 2024 Duleep Trophy title.

