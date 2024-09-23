Watch: Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah involved in bizarre run-out at non-striker's end

The incident happened off the fifth ball of the ninth over. Rahmanullah Gurbaz drove it down the ground and the bowler Ngidi stuck his hand out.

In a thrilling turn of events during the third and final ODI between Afghanistan and South Africa, which took place on September 22, 2024, Afghanistan's star cricketer Rahmat Shah suffered one of the most unfortunate dismissals—a bizarre runout by a double deflection. This notable dismissal took place in Sharjah Cricket Stadium, with the Afghanistan side batting first and winning the series already. While the Afghan side had already sealed the series with great wins in the first two matches, this strange moment added drama to an otherwise dead rubber game.

Afghanistan began their innings on a great note, with opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Abdul Malik cautiously negotiating South Africa's great bowling attack. Star pacer Lungi Ngidi, who had been the key player for the Proteas in the last game, delivered a probing line, testing the Afghan batter's patience. During the seventh over of the game, Ngidi trapped Abdul Malik LBW, breaking the initial momentum and bringing Rahmat Shah to the crease.

Fans took to social media to express their shock and amusement at the bizzare nature of the dismissal

Rahmat Shah, the great Afghanistan top-order batter, had barely settled in when fate intervened most bizarrely. What followed in the ninth over was not just unusual but left the cricketing fans stunned, cementing itself as one of the most talked about moments of the game.

On the fifth ball of the ninth over of the game, Rahmanullah Gurbaz attempted to drive Ngidi's ball straight down the ground. While it looked like a routine shot, what happened next was anything ordinary. Ngidi, to field the ball of his bowling, went out but failed to connect properly. The ball then deflected off his outstretched hands to his right, where Rahmat Shah, the non-striker player, had already taken a few steps out of his crease.

