Watch: Lungi Ngidi shushes Jayden Seales, mocks him with 'chirping' action after cleaning him up

South African star bowler Lungi Ngidi shushed West Indies star Jayden Seales and further mocked him by chirping action after cleaning him up in the first innings of Day four of the first Test match between South Africa and the West Indies taking place at the Port of Spain. This hilarious action of the South African right-arm pacer grabbed social media attention on August 11.

Interestingly, the fans have mixed reactions, as some feel that it was his light gesture in the game while others criticise and mock him for his actions in the thrilling action. Both sides have returned to Test cricket to boost the rankings in the WTC cycle. The West Indies recently lost to England by 0-3, while South Africa's second-string side also suffered a defeat against New Zealand in the two Test series in February.



Speaking about the game here, it was South African skipper Temba Bavuma who won the toss and invited the host to field first in the game. Notably, after being opted to bat first, the South African side posted 357 runs before being bundled out of the game. Star opening batter Tony de Zorzi hammered 78 runs from 145 balls, featuring seven fours and two sixes, with a solid strike rate of 54. In addition, skipper Bavuma also hammered 86 runs to help the Proteas stand in the dominant spot.

However, during the chase, West Indies openers Brathwaite and Louis made 35 runs each and gave the team a decent start. Following them, Carty also hammered 42 runs, while Hodge made 25 runs in the middle order. Meanwhile, it was power hitter Jason Holder who was looking extremely terrific and the biggest threat to the Proteas, but Aiden Markram bowled out for 36 runs, which allowed them to just make 233 runs. South Africa is currently leading by 154 runs at the end of Day 4.

