Watch: Kieron Pollard strikes unique pose at crowd after taking a catch in The Hundred

When West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard stays on the field, there's always action, and on Monday, August 5, when his side, the Southern Brave, took on the Welsh Fire in Cardiff during the Men's Hundred Tournament 2024, it was no exception at all. In what ended up being the last over of the game, Pollard had some fun with the home crowd, aware that the match was all but decided.

Star batter David Willey skied a full ball from left-arm pacer Tymal Mills, resulting in a long-on with the Welsh Fire eight down that required an unthinkable 47 off ten deliveries. Positioned there, Pollard took a comfortable catch, rushing in, and turned to fire a mocking stare at the fans, perhaps desiring a close finish, especially the part that appeared to be wanting him to drop the catch. The video of his act has gone viral, and the fans have loved his style.

Southern Brave defeated Welsh Fire by 42 runs in the 17th match of the Men's Hundred Tournament 2024

Speaking about the game here, the Southern Brave played a brilliant knock of 139/5 in the given 100 balls. Skipper James Vince played an unbeaten knock of 73 runs from 43 balls, featuring seven fours and three sixes with a solid strike rate of 147, while Pollard made a crucial 17 runs in the lower-middle order of the game to help his side post a decent total.

However, during the chase, the Welsh Fire were just able to post 97 before bundling out, making them lose the crucial encounter. Star batter David Willey scored the highest run as the star batter went on to hammer 21 runs but could not help his side win the game.

