Watch: Shakib Al Hasan pulls off a screamer in the GT20 Canada

Bangladesh star cricketer Shakib Al Hasan showcased his fielding prowess in the ongoing G20 Canada tournament by grabbing a world-class catch to dismiss Australia's star all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. It was Bangla Tigers Mississauga skipper Shakib Al Hasan who was at his beast against the Marcus Stoinis when the latter miscued a heave, and the former was there to take the magnificent catch of him to oust the Aussie star.

This dismissal came in the 8th over of the game when star cricketer Curtis Campher wanted to smoke that out of the ground as he went for a slog. The ball takes the top edge and skies in the air. The star all-rounder was placed at the mid-off spot when he charged towards his left and kept his eyes on the ball. The star spinner jumped up in the air and stretched with a dive to grab a stunning catch. Meanwhile, the Australia's all-rounder Marcus Stoinis had poor outings as he could manage a solitary run from the four balls he had faced.

Watch the full video here:



Shakib Al Hasan scored crucial 36 runs to help his side defeat Marcus Stoinis and his men in Global T20 Canada clash

Shakib Al Hasan led the Bengal Tigers to restrict the Surrey Jaguars to just 108/8 in the given 20 overs, thanks to their great bowling and the crucial wicket of lethal all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. The wicketkeeper batter, Shreyas Movya, was the highest run scorer, as the stylish right-handed batter managed to get 21 runs in the innings while the rest of the batter failed to chip in to keep the side in a great position.

Meanwhile, during the chase, the Bangla Tigers chased down the target with two wickets in hand, while Shakib Al Hasan scored the crucial 36 runs to help his side defeat Marcus Stoinis and his men in the crucial Global T20 Canada encounter.

