Watch: Kohli, Rohit react to hilarious fan sketch in Sri Lanka

Team India's batting masters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could not contain their joy after spotting a reimagined post of the classic Bollywood movie 'Lagaan' featuring Sharma and other current members of the Indian current team. The video quickly went viral from the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka, which took place on August 4 at R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Under the new head coach, Gautam Gambhir, Team India commenced their tour of Sri Lanka strongly, securing a 43-run win in the first T20I in Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. They continued to dominate in the second and third T20Is at the same time to win the series over the hosts. Suryakumar Yadav and his men won the second T20I by the DLS method, while they got a magnificent win in the third T20I during the thrilling Super Over of the game.

However, after the first ODI ended in a draw, Charith Asalanka and his men won the second ODI by 32 runs on Sunday. In the meantime, a video of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and the rest of the members of Team India went viral on social media. In the clip, which appears to have been filmed before India took the field, Virat Kohli is shown directing Rohit Sharma's attention to the poster. The camera then shifts to the fan in the stand holding a reimagined post of 'Lagan' where Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's face was replaced by ODI and Test skipper Rohit Sharma.

Watch: Fans have loved the banter between former India skipper Virat Kohli and current captain Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli's priceless after seeing the poster at Colombo. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SmIxnkckrm — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) August 5, 2024



The video gained widespread attention after the conclusion of the second ODI, and the fans have loved the banter between former India skipper Virat Kohli and current captain Rohit Sharma.

