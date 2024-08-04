Sikandar Raza picks India's star player as his favourite batter

Pakistani-born Zimbabwean cricketer Sikandar Raza is well-known for his adaptable all-around skills. The 38-year-old cricketer's versatility with the bat and the ball has made him a crucial member of Zimbabwe's team over all game formats. Raza frequently helped his team win games with his aggressive batting technique and off-spin bowling. The star all-rounder's journey from Pakistan to emerging as a pillar of Zimbabwean cricket is evidence of his passion and zeal for the game, along with his skill on the cricket field.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe captain has recently conducted a Q&A session for his fans all over the world on social media. Sikandar addressed a lot of questions during the chat session with his fans, and he replied to most of them. However, the stylish right-handed batter was quizzed about whether he ever thought about playing for Pakistan throughout the conversation. In response, the legendary player stated that, while he was brought up in Pakistan, he is a product of Zimbabwean cricket and only intends to play for the rainbow nation. The 38-year-old cricketer revealed that Zimbabwe cricket had shown too much faith in him, and it is his time to repay them by taking the game at the epitome of the level for their national side.

“I am a born Pakistani and a product of Zimbabwe Cricket. I will only and ever represent Zimbabwe. Spent time and money on me and I am only trying to repay their faith and whatever I achieve will never even get close to repaying it. Zim is mine and am theirs fully,” wrote Raza on X.

Who all are Sikandar Raza's favorite batters and bowlers??

Raza also faced questions about who among the overseas players he liked as batters and bowlers. The Zimbabwean T20I captain picked Indian captain and world-renowned player Rohit Sharma, along with Zimbabwean legend Craig Ervine and Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique. Raza, who is presently playing for the Manchester Originals in The Hundred Men's 2024, selected fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from India, West Indies great Sunil Narine, and Pakistan's fast bowler Shaheen Afridi.

