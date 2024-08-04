Bowling coach predicts bright future for India's part-timer

As the first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka ended in a thrilling tie, the Men in Blue's interim bowling coach, Sairaj Bahutule, said that the Indian batters are "good bowlers" as well.

Team India's interim bowling coach, Sairaj Bahutule, said that Indian batters are good bowlers as well. His remark came after the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka, which ended in a thrilling tie on Friday. Notably, one of the most stunned moments of the first ODI was when India's batter, Shubman Gill, came to bowl and conceded 14 runs in his one-over spell. Speaking at the post-match presentation after the end of the game, Bahutule said that Indian batters seem to be the best part-time bowlers. He accepted that their main and primary focus is batting itself, but acknowledged that they possess bowling skills as well.

The interim bowling coach has pointed out Rinku Singh and Suryakumar Yadav's bowling in the third T20I against Sri Lanka, which helped them win the series and didn't allow the hosts to win a single game in the shortest format of the series. Bahutale feels that Shubman Gill might get the bowling in the upcoming games to fulfil an all-rounder's role in the future.

"I think our batters are good bowlers as well. Their primary skill is batting, so they don't focus much on bowling, but they have the skills. Like we saw in the T20Is, the way Rinku and Suryakumar contributed and made India win the match. Similarly, Shubman Gill was given an opportunity and, in the coming time, it is definitely going to be an all-rounder's game," Bahutule said.

So, moving ahead, there will be ample opportunities for the batters to bowl: Sairaj Bahutule

The bowling coach feels that it helps the team if someone has the ability to bowl from the top-order batters. Bahutale feels that they can use their part-time bowlers as per the situation and conditions of the game. He later accepted that batters would be given ample opportunities to bowl further, especially youngsters with great skillsets.

"But if in the top four or five, if someone can bowl, that definitely helps the team. Moving forward, you will see more contributions. I think we can use our bowlers as per the situation and the pitch conditions. Somebody who can bowl as a batter, it can be a surprise element for the opponent. So, moving ahead, there will be ample opportunities for the batters to bowl," he further added.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka and India are set to return to action in the second ODI on August 4 at the R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

