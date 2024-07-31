They remind me of Tendulkar and Ganguly: Robin Uthappa on star youngsters in Indian team

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has recently lauded the opening pair Yashasvi Jaiwal and Shubman Gill during the third and final T20I game against Sri Lanka, which took place on July 30 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. The cricketer turned analyst stated that the young duo always reminded him of the legendary pair of Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar. Notably, Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar have been known as one of the most successful opening pairs in the history of cricket, especially in ODIs. The duo has been able to rack up 6609 runs at the top of the order in just 136 innings at an average of 50, with 21 century partnerships and 23 half-century stands.

In the same vein, the 38-year-old cricketer said that Gill and Jaiswal have reminded him of Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar owing to their magnificent batting displays from the top order. The wicketkeeper batter further revealed how both legendary pairs used to complement each other while making good strategies to take the game to the epitome of the level.

When I look at them they remind me of Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar going out together: Robin Uthappa

“I do see them, when I look at them they remind me of Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar going out together, where their games kind of complimented each other. Their strategies complimented each other, that’s what I see when I see these two go out to bat together,” said Uthappa on Sony Sports Network.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal have started proceeding in the nine innings and amassed 516 runs at an average of 65, featuring two half centuries and two centuries.

The well-known cricket commentator further said that when Jaiswal gets the chance to make his ODI debut, he will seal the opening spot very quickly after his stunning Test and T20I debuts. Robin Uthappa feels that Jaiswal will be able to score in all three formats amazingly. Notably, the 22-year-old cricketer has amassed 1028 runs at an average of 69 with three centuries and four fifties in the red-ball game. On the other hand, the left-handed batter has 713 runs from 21 innings, featuring one hundred and five half centuries in the T20Is.

“I honestly feel when he (Jaiswal) gets that opportunity in ODI cricket, he will seal that spot so quickly because after Test cricket and T20I cricket, ODI cricket is going to be so much easier for him. Because he will feel like I have all the time in the world to be able to score runs,” he added further.

