SKY reveals mastermind behind bowling Rinku Singh in the 19th over

India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh turned out to be the unlikely heroes with the ball for the visitors and Washington Sundar applied the finishing touches in all departments to seal off a win in the Super Over in the third T20I at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

India's star cricketer Mohammed Siraj still had an over left, while all-rounder Shivam Dube, who was part of India's T20 World Cup 2024 playing XI, was about to roll up his arms. However, for the 19th over, after Khaleel Ahmed's 18th over, where the star seamer conceded 12 runs to reduce Sri Lanka to just 9 runs in the third and last T20I match of the series, which took place on July 30 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, the newly appointed skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, handed the ball to Rinku SIngh, who was yet to do bowling in international cricket.

Despite the fact that the Men in Blue already won the series after getting remarkable wins in the first and second T20I games last week, it seems to be a huge gamble, which captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir took on Tuesday. However, Rinku Singh lived up to expectations as the off-spinner went on to scalp two wickets to leave Sri Lanka six down in the run chase. However, later, skipper Suryakumar himself went on to roll his arms and claim two more wickets on straight balls to defend six runs in the last over before taking the game to the super overs.

I have one more bowling option going forward: Suryakumar Yadav

Following the win, India's star cricketer, Suryakumar Yadav, revealed his tactics for using Rinku Singh in the final over. The 33-year-old cricketer revealed that Rinku was better suited for the last over owing to the conditions. The swashbuckling batter further revealed that he has watched the star cricketer bowl a lot in the nets, which helped him use his talent at the crucial juncture. In addition to this, the stylish right-handed batter also opened up about the reason he didn't bowl the last over, giving it to Rinku Singh.



“I felt Rinku was better suited for that wicket because I have seen him bowling and I made him practice a lot at the nets. I felt it was right and that is why I took that call. I knew the 19th over has always been difficult for Indian cricket (laughs). That is why I gave the responsibility to Rinku. For a right-hander bowling to a left-hander, it is always difficult for the batter. It was great that he made the best use of his skill and made my work easy because now I have one more bowling option going forward,” Suryakumar Yadav said.

