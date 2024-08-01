India's T20 star won't be there for Champions Trophy: Aakash Chopra predicts

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that Suryakumar Yadav is not under Team India's scheme for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, which is all set to take place in February 2024 in host country Pakistan. The swashbuckling batter has been named as the T20I skipper but failed to keep himself in the ODI series after having a poor performance in the ODI World Cup 2023 when he got the chance to bat in the absence of Hardik Pandya, who was ruled out after suffering injuries against Bangladesh at MCA in Pune. The stylish right-handed batter failed to play a single knock in the marquee event, and Rohit Sharma and Co. suffered the loss in the final showdown against Australia despite sitting at the top spot in the league stage game.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and his men are all set to lock horns against Sri Lanka for the three matches of the ODI series set to commence on August 2. However, in a press conference, the chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, stated that Suryakumar Yadav seems to be a T20I specialist and won't be considered further for the longer white-ball format.

You can assume that Suryakumar Yadav won't be seen there: Aakash Chopra

In the same vein, Aakash Chopra stated that the middle-order batter got the chance in the ODI World Cup 2023 but failed to make an impression in the showdown event. The former India opener asserted that the 33-year-old cricketer is a great T20I player, and he will be part of the shortest format of the game only after his recent snub from the ODI squad against the Lanka Lions. In addition to this, the well-known cricket commentator believes that the Mumbai Indians star won't be part of the Champions Trophy in 2025.

" A question was asked about that and he said that Suryakumar Yadav is a phenomenal and special player but he will be seen playing in T20Is only and is currently not being considered in ODIs. So if he is not being considered and the Champions Trophy is about to come, you can assume that Suryakumar Yadav won't be seen there," Aakash Chopra said in his YouTube channel.

