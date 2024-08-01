MS Dhoni responds to fan's query on 2019 World Cup heartbreak

Millions of Indian fans were left heartbroken when MS Dhoni was run out against New Zealand in the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal at Old Trafford, Manchester on July 10.

Former India skipper MS Dhoni has called the semi-final loss during the ODI World Cup 2019 in host country England a 'heartbreak moment' for him. Notably, the 2019 ODI World Cup between India and New Zealand was a totally thrilling match that left billions of cricket fans heartbroken. The match that took place on July 9 and 10 was certainly a roller-coaster of emotions that ended in a dramatic and painful defeat for Virat Kohli and his men. It was not just a loss, but it went on to shatter billions of dreams, especially with the run-out of wicket-keeper batter MS Dhoni.

The legendary cricketer, who started his magnificent career with a run-out on debut back in 2004, ended his ODI career with a same-note back in 2019 against the Kiwis. Virat Kohli and Co. have entered the semi-final clash with huge hopes, having topped the league stage with a dominating and impressive performance from Rohit Sharma, who hammered five centuries. However, the semi-final clash at Old Trafford, Manchester, turned out to be the end of the road for India's hunt for World Cup glory. The Kiwis batted first in the game and set the target of just 240 runs. The game was extended owing to the rain, and India were still in clear favour with few in-form players in the team.

Team India's chase began was disastrous as the top-order batters Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul were sent back to the pavilion for just 5 runs on the board, giving New Zealand a big boost. A sense of disbelief spread among the fans when India were 5/3 in the powerplays. However, it was CSK's legends, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni, who took it on themselves and rebuilt the partnership. However, a throw from Martin Guptill caught MS Dhoni short of the crease. Fans around the cricket fraternity were stunned in shock, witnessing the end of an era.

In the same vein, the 43-year-old legend stated that it was a heartbreaking moment for him as this was his last game of international cricket. However, the former India captain accepted that he pushed harder to move on from that moment.

"It was a difficult one because I knew that this will be my last World Cup, so it would have been good to be on the winning side. It was heartbreak moment, so we accepted the result and we tried to move on," MS Dhoni replied to fan's question.

