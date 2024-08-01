'He's on par with Dhoni' - Big call from former India legend on Rohit Sharma

India's ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma seems to have received the biggest compliment of his cricketing career. The former India cricketer Ravi Shastri has put Rohit Sharma in the same bracket as the man he has looked up to, played under, and owes a big part of his career to, none other than MS Dhoni. In all regard, the 37-year-old cricketer is a great batter as compared to MS Dhoni, but to have his captaincy credentials mentioned in the same sentences as the latter is only the skipper who has guided India to win all the ICC titles.

The former India head coach, Ravi Shastri, who has closely worked with both Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni during his time from 2015 to 2021, has nothing different when it comes to captaincy. Notably, the CSK legend seems to be India's greatest captain, having won the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. Mumbai Indians legend Rohit Sharma, after leading the Men in Blue to the 2024 T20 World Cup in June, has cemented his place in the extremly short list of India's World Cup-winning captains with the likes of MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev.

I can't pay a bigger compliment to Rohit than that because you know what MS has done: Ravi Shastri

In the same vein, a well-known cricket commentator says that Rohit Sharma has been an outstanding player alongside a magnificent leader. Shastri feels that Rohit Sharma will be a great star like MS Dhoni in the future. The legendary cricketer claimed that both were on an equal footing, but later acknowledged that he couldn't place Rohit Sharma over MS Dhoni owing to later's ICC titles for team India under his leadership.

“As a tactician, let's not forget that he's been an outstanding guy. He'll go down as one of the best captains ever alongside Dhoni. If you ask me who's better, I'd say both are on par when it comes to tactics in the white-ball game. I can't pay a bigger compliment to Rohit than that because you know what MS has done and the titles he has won,” Shastri said on the latest episode of The ICC Review.

Meanwhile, since taking over as India's full-time skipper in November back in 2021, Rohit Sharma commenced off on a slow note, losing the 2022 Asia Cup in the Super Fours while England crushed them in the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup. However, Rohit Sharma picked up steam in 2023, winning the Asia Cup and leading India to runner-up status in the ODI World Cup 2023 before leading his side win the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados.

