SRH owner Kavya Maran lists down preferred criteria for IPL retentions: Reports

Kavya Maran, the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the finalists of the 2024 IPL has come up with some interesting suggestions in the BCCI's IPL franchise meet on Wednesday, 31st of July.

BCCI should allow a minimum of seven players to retain

The IPL 2024 runner-up team owner, Kavya Maran, suggested that the BCCI should allow a minimum of seven players to retain ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction. She further clarified that there should not be any limit or category in the number of Indian players or overseas players on the retention list.

Franchises should be allowed to openly discuss with the players to get retain

Kavya Maran further said that franchises should be allowed to openly discuss with the players whether they wish to get retained by the team or not ahead of the auctions rather than making them place in the list without seeking their approval or wish, or if the player wants to see himself on the auction list, as the later option will definitely allow them to go to another franchise for a massive amount. She feels that this tactic will help franchises retain quality players from the squad who wish to contribute to the squad.

Mega-auction should be there every five years

The SRH's team owner further said that the mega-auction should be there every five years, and the upcoming 2025 auction ought to be the mini-auction, which is set to take place in December. This point showcases that the players will be able to get the time to nurture themselves and get groomed on the team if they invest money in them. Having auctions every two to three years won't give the franchise the proper return on the investment they made in the player.

Franchises should be allowed to negotiate the retention amount with the player

The Sunrisers Hyderabad camp also suggested that franchises should be allowed to negotiate the retention amount with the players in the team rather than ranking them in the fixed slabs, as it will help both franchises build their cooperation better and bring more transparency into the system.

